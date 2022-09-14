Aaj Ka Panchang, September 14, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 14, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindu devotees will observe two major religious events: Panchami Shraddha and Ganda Moola. Panchami Shraddha is the fifth day of the Pitru Paksha, on this day people perform rituals to pay respect to their departed ancestors. If you wish to conduct an auspicious ceremony without any obstacle, read about shubh and ashubh muhurats here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 14

The Sun will rise at 6:05 AM and will set at 6:28 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 9:00 PM and set at 9:47 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 14

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect till 10:25 AM. Soon after this, the Panchami Tithi will take place. The Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect until 6:58 AM. The sun will be placed in the Simha Rashi. While the moon is predicted to be in the Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 14

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Wednesday are predicted to be from 4:32 AM to 5:19 AM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:15 PM and 6:39 PM and the timings for Amrit Kalam are predicted to be from 3:04 AM on September 15 to 4:44 AM on the same day.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 14

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 12:16 PM to 1:49 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:44 AM to 12:16 PM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 7:38 AM to 9:11 AM. While the Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 11:52 AM to 12:41 PM.

