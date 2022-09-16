Aaj Ka Panchang, September 16, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will be commemorating 5 big religious events namely Saptami Shraddha, Bhadra, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To accomplish success in a work you wish to start this day, you should be aware of the auspicious as well inauspicious timings. Glance below for more such details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 16

The Sun will rise at 6:24 AM and will set at 6:44 PM whereas the Moon will rise at 10:30 PM and set at 12:18 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 16

According to the Drik Panchang, the Sasthi Tithi will be in effect till 9:49 AM thereafter the Saptami Tithi will take place. The Krittika Nakshatra will be present until 7:25 AM. The sun will rest in the Simha Rashi and the moon will stay in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 16

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is going to arrive from 4:50 AM to 5:37 AM and the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 12:09 PM to 12:58 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat to occur are between 6:32 PM and 6:56 PM while the timings for Vijaya Muhurat to appear are 2:37 PM to 3:27 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 16

The Rahu Kaal is likely to come into effect from 11:01 AM to 12:34 PM. Gulikai Kaal on the other hand will take place from 7:56 AM to 9:29 AM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be arriving from 3:39 PM to 5:11 PM. Lastly, the Dur Muhurat will appear twice; first from 8:52 AM to 9:41 AM and then from 12:58 PM to 1:48 PM.

