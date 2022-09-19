Aaj Ka Panchang, September 19, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Navami Shraddha, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga are the major events Hindus are going to observe on this day. If you are intending to hold a ceremony, then you must know the timings that would be suitable for it. Take a glance below for such details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 19

The Sun will rise at 6:08 AM and will set at 6:22 PM. On the other hand, the moon will rise at 12:40 AM and set at 2:29 PM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 19

The Navami Tithi will be till 7:01 PM and post this time Dashami tithi will begin. The Ardra Nakshatra will up to 6:11 PM. The sun is predicted to be in the Kanya Rashi and the moon will rest in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 19

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is going to occur from 4:34 AM to 5:21 AM whereas the timings for Abhijit Muhurat are from 11:50 AM to 12:39 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is from 6:09 PM to 06:33 PM and Amrit Kalam will arrive between 6:56 AM and 8:44 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 19

The Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect from 7:40 AM to 9:11 AM. While Gulikai Kaal is from 1:46 PM to 3:18 PM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 10:43 AM to 12:15 PM. Ultimately, the Dur Muhurat will arrive twice; first from 12:39 PM to 1:28 PM and then from 3:06 PM to 3:55 PM.

