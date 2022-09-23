Aaj Ka Panchang, September 23, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 23, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina. There are eight major events: Trayodashi Shraddha, Vernal Equinox, Pradosh Vrat, Kali Yuga, Bhadra, Ganda Moola, Aadal Yoga and Vidal. With so many events lined up, it is crucial for people to be aware of the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details to ensure that the ceremonies and their work are conducted on appropriate timings, read below to know the crucial details about the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 23

The Sun will rise at 5:59 AM and will set at 6:06 PM while the Moon will rise at 5:07 AM on September 24 and set at 4:02 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 23

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect till 1:00 AM on September 24. Then it will be the Chaturdashi Tithi. The Magha Nakshatra will be til 2:21 AM on September 24. The sun is predicted to be placed in the Kanya Rashi while the placement of the moon will be in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 23

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Friday are predicted to be from 4:24 AM to 5:11 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:38 AM to 12:27 PM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:54 PM and 6:18 PM.According to the Drikpanchang, the timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:04 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 23

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 10:32 AM to 12:03 PM.The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:30 AM to 9:01 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 3:04 PM to 4:35 PM. And the Dur Muhurat is predicted to be in effect twice, first from 8:24 AM to 9:13 AM and then from 12:27 PM to 1:15 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here