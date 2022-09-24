Aaj Ka Panchang, September 24, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 24, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwina. There are four major religious events for the day Chaturdashi Shraddha, Masik Shivratri, Bhadra and Aadal Yoga. Read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings and other details to ensure that the day goes smoothly.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 24

The Sun will rise at 5:58 AM and will set at 6:06 PM. Whereas the Moon will rise at 5:42 AM on September 25 and set at 4:54 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 24

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect till 1:42 AM on September 25. Right after this, the Amavasya Tithi will take place. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be until 3:38 AM on September 25. The sun is predicted to be placed in the Kanya Rashi and the placement of the moon will be in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 24

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Saturday are predicted to be from 4:23 AM to 5:11 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:38 AM to 12:26 PM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:54 PM and 6:18 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:04 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 24

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 9:00 AM to 10:31 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 5:58 AM to 7:29 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 1:33 PM to 3:04 PM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat is predicted to be in effect twice, first from 5:58 AM to 6:47 AM and the from 6:47 AM to 7:35 AM.

