Aaj Ka Panchang, September 26, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Navratri

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 26, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwina. There are five major religious events that will be observed by Hindus on this day: Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, Navratri, Ghatasthapana, Ishti, and Aadal Yoga. As the day welcomes so many auspicious occasions we must be aware of the Shubh and Ashubh muhurats to celebrate them without any hassles. Take a look down for such details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 26

The Sun will rise at 6:11 AM and will set at 6:13 PM. The Moon will rise at 6:20 AM and set at 6:41 PM on the following day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 26

The Pratipada Tithi will be in effect till 3:08 AM on September 27. Immediately after this, the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. The Hasta Nakshatra will be there for the entire night. Both sun and moon are predicted to rest in the Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 26

The timings for the auspicious Brahma Muhurat this Monday are 4:36 AM to 5:23 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:01 PM and 6:25 PM. Meanwhile, Vijaya Muhurat will appear from 2:04 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 26

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are between 7:42 AM and 9:12 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be from 10:42 AM to 12:12 PM. The timings of the Yagamanda Muhurat are from 10:42 AM to 12:12 PM. Coming to the Dur Muhurat, it is to take place twice – first from 12:36 PM to 1:24 PM, and then from 3:01 PM to 3:49 PM.

