Aaj Ka Panchang, September 27, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 27, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Today, Hindus will observe four major religious events, which include, Chandra Darshana, Dwl Pushkara Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga.

On the second day of Navratri, the second form of Navdurga, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. She adorns a peaceful and pleasant look in white clothes. Ensure that you do not face any obstacles while conducting the auspicious ceremonies or starting something new by being aware of the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other crucial details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 27

The Sun will rise at 5:55 AM and will set at 6:07 PM while the Moon will rise at 6:51 AM and set at 7:35 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 27

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect till 12:58 AM on September 28. Soon after this, the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Chitra Nakshatra will be until 4:44 AM on September 28. The sun will be placed in the Kanya Rashi today and the placement of the moon is predicted to be in the Kanya Rashi up to 4:48 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 27

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Tuesday are predicted to be from 4:21 AM to 5:08 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:37 AM to 12:26 PM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:55 PM and 6:19 PM. On the other hand, the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:03 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 27

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 3:04 PM to 4:36 PM. On the other hand, the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:01 PM to 1:33 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 8:58 AM to 10:30 AM. While the Dur Muhurat is predicted to be in twice, initially from 8:22 AM to 9:10 AM and then from 10:50 PM to 11:37 PM.

