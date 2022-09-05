Aaj Ka Panchang, September 5, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 5, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Hindu devotees will observe five major religious events: Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjana, Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you want to conduct an auspicious ceremony without any obstacles, you can take care of these important details for the day. Read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings of Monday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 5

The Sun will rise at 6:01 AM and will set at 6:38 PM. However, the Moon will rise at 2:48 PM and set at 1:04 AM on September 6.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 5

The Navami Tithi will be in effect till 8:27 AM, right after this, the Dashami Tithi will take place. The Mula Nakshatra will be in effect until 8:06 PM. The Sun is predicted to be in the Simha Rashi while the Moon will be present in the Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 5

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Monday are predicted to be from 4:30 AM to 5:16 AM. On the other hand, the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:54 AM to 12:45 PM. While the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:26 PM and 6:50 PM and for the Amrit Kalam, the timings will be from 2:07 PM to 3:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 5

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 7:36 AM to 9:10 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 1:54 PM to 3:29 PM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 10:45 AM to 12:20 PM. While the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 12:45 PM to 1:35 PM and then from 3:16 PM to 4:07 PM.

