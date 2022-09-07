Aaj Ka Panchang, September 7, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 7, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. The religious events to be observed by the Hindus on this day are: Parsva Ekadashi Parana, Vamana Jayanti, Bhuvaneshvari Jayanti, Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi, Kalki Dwadashi, and Vidaal Yoga. To get all your work completed without any hassle, try to conduct them during the auspicious times of the day. Read here to learn about them.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 7

The Sun will rise at 6:02 AM and will set at 6:36 PM whereas the Moon will rise at 4:44 PM and set at 3:22 AM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 7

As per the Drik Panchang, the Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect till 12:04 AM, after which the Trayodashi Tithi will take place. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be present until 4:00 PM. The Sun will be in the Simha Rashi and the Moon will rest in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 7

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Wednesday are 4:31 AM to 5:16 AM. While Godhuli Muhurat is going to appear from 6:23 PM to 6:47 PM. Amrit Kalam will occur between 10:11 AM and 11:38 AM. On the other hand, the Vijaya Muhurt will be in effect from 2:25 PM to 3:15 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 7

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is predicted to be effective from 12:19 PM to 1:53 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:45 AM to 12:19 PM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 7:36 AM to 9:10 AM. Ultimately, Dur Muhurat will arrive from 11:54 AM to 12:44 PM.

