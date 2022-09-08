Aaj Ka Panchang, September 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. People will celebrate the last day of Onam, the biggest festival in Kerala which symbolises the return of mythical demon king Mahabali to Earth. The 10-day-long festival began on August 30 and as the last day has arrived various cultural activities will be held in temples and other religious places. Check below the details of shubh timings for conducting auspicious ceremonies.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 8

The Sun will rise at 6:02 AM and will set at 6:35 PM while the Moon will rise at 5:32 PM and set at 4:32 AM on September 9.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 8

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect till 9:02 PM, and shortly after that, the Chaturdashi Tithi take place. The Shravana Nakshatra will be present until 1:46 PM. The sun will be in the Simha Rashi and the moon will rest in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 8

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be from 4:31 AM to 5:17 AM. Abhijit Muhurat will begin from 11:53 AM to 12:44 PM. Godhuli Muhurat on the other hand will fall between 6:22 to 6:46 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat will be between 2:24 PM and 3:14 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 8

The Rahu Kaal is expected to take effect from 1:53 PM to 3:27 PM and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:10 AM to 10:45 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will arrive from 6:02 AM to 7:36 AM whereas Dur Muhurat will take effect twice; first from 10:13 AM to 11:03 AM and then from 3:14 PM to 4:04 PM.

