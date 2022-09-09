Aaj Ka Panchang, September 9, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Hindu devotees will observe six major religious events: Ganesh Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi, Bhadra, Panchaka, Ravi Yoga and Aadal Yoga.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 9

The Sun will rise at 6:03 AM and will set at 6:34 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 6:13 PM and set at 5:40 AM on September 10.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 9

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect till 6:07 PM, right after this, the Purnima Tithi will take place. The Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect until 11:35 AM. The sun will be placed in the Simha Rashi while the moon is predicted to be placed in the Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 9

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Friday are predicted to be from 4:31 AM to 5:17 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:53 AM to 12:43 PM. While the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:21 PM and 6:45 PM and the Amrit Kalam will be from 3:00 AM on September 10 to 4:28 AM on the same day.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 9

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 10:44 AM to 12:18 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:37 AM to 9:11 AM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 3:26 PM to 5:00 PM. On the other hand, The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:33 AM to 9:23 AM and then during the noon from 12:43 PM to 1:33 PM.

