Numerology Today, December 12: Astrology Determines Your Career as a Movie or TV Star!

IF YOU WANT TO BE A FILM OR A TV STAR

They need to have combination of numbers 6,3, 1 and 2 in their date of birth directly or indirectly. The number 6 is required for extremely magnetic personality then they are admired, loved and worshipped. If a person has tremendous talent, but does not get a chance to show case the hidden talent , it is of no use. It makes him responsible and determined to achieve success.

Number 6 gives the natural tendency or liking to attract audience and make all happy. Without ambition it is difficult to rise in the world. Only those who dare to dream will touch the sky.

The number 3 makes you ambitious, give the power to control and an excellent memory. It makes him versatile which gives various shades to his creativity in any form of art. It makes him a good planner and good conversationalist. People tend to enjoy his company and his social circle also increases which is very important to have in film industry.

It is very important to have this number 1 in your date of birth as it is a number of communication. We need to be very convincing while expressing self which comes from the number 1

So, in cases where you fall in this industry or aspire to become an actor, then should carry the missing numbers put of 6, 3, 1 and 2 in your mobile number.

LUCKY COLOURS: Blue and white

LUCKY NO . 5 and 9

DONATIONS: Perform Lakshmi Narayana Pooja and rituals of Goddess Lakshmi

Keep alum on your office table or in the house

