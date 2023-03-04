ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You should not stay so guarded all the time and begin to trust your instinct when it comes to decision making. It’s okay not to feel guilty while you’re letting go of something once precious. Treat the day as an opportunity to make things better.

LUCKY SIGN: Strawberries

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

The stars are indicating your long-awaited win over something that may make you emotionally stronger. You have the tendency of getting overwhelmed at times, keep a check on that. Simplify your requirements and you may have a more organized approach.

LUCKY SIGN: A gel

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may feel glad that you had kept your communication clear earlier. This shall earn you due respect and trust from others. Professionals and those in startups may expect positive movement at work. Parents may have something important to share.

LUCKY SIGN: A rose plant

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

If you’ve been having uneventful days, this day may revive your excitement levels. The urge to present and participate may take your skill to a new level. Your partner may not always express all that they may be thinking, you may check on them at times.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass tumbler

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You may feel generous and feel like extending a helping hand. Your parents, who had initially expressed their approval, might disagree with your point of view now. Gradual progress must be supported with some quick ideas to gain momentum.

LUCKY SIGN: A sunroof

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Staying calm for too long about the recent developments may give others a chance to speculate. It’s a day to act and move ahead. You will get additional support from the universe to accomplish what you may have planned.

LUCKY SIGN: A flower vase

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

The energies are directed towards family celebration. You may receive a least expected opportunity at work. Family union or get together may also be on the cards. A new member may enter the family now. A minor health issue may get handled easily.

LUCKY SIGN: Silverware

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A disappointment may leave you disheartened but it’s advisable to move on quickly. Don’t be too selective about options given to you. The time shall make up for it soon. A wellness activity may appeal you.

LUCKY SIGN: A flower bouquet

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Luck seems to be on your side today as the pending tasks may show movement and energies seem to be aligned. An old friend may offer some good advice. Creating work-life balance may sort your day even further.

LUCKY SIGN: A newspaper bundle

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Travel to a short distance may be on the cards. Your boss or superior may hand over a large responsibility on your shoulders. You may refuse for now. Your spouse may be expecting you to suggest some vacation ideas too.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow sapphire

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Any new role may require some more effort and patience. Your child might be idolizing you and your lifestyle. Keeping someone’s secret may still be the best thing to do. Do not be in two minds.

LUCKY SIGN: Walnut

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Some urgent paperwork may take half your day. You may receive a call from an almost forgotten person. The evening might be interesting in the company of few social friends. Finances shall continue to be smooth.

LUCKY SIGN: A duck .

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here