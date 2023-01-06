Horoscope Today, 06 January: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Friday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Today is the day to empower yourself and experiment with something new. There will be items you may need to focus on with an immediate effect. Spouse’s health may need some attention.

LUCKY SIGN: A lamp

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Today you may get an opportunity to relive a moment from the past. A few parameters still need to be accomplished at your workplace. Settlement of a pending case may come in as a surprise in the family.

LUCKY SIGN: A feather

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

If something takes time it doesn’t mean it will not happen. You should try and stay patient. Criticism at workplace may happen. If planning a travel it might get delayed.

LUCKY SIGN: A helicopter

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Your responsibilities may remind you of the stiff timelines. You may need to pace up your work. A new opportunity might create the new zeal to work. Taking some time off is important.

LUCKY SIGN: White rose

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

It’s time to let go whatever that you’ve been trying to hold back. If you demonstrate your anger too much it may cost you your peace of mind. A friendly gesture might help you save the day.

LUCKY SIGN: A notepad

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Celebrations are round the corner for something that you may have earned for yourself. Your plans are getting executed now. Take some time out to think and reflect on the decisions you have already made.

LUCKY SIGN: A hologram

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

If something has been distracting you, it’s because you’re letting it do that. Your sibling has an idea that can generate a new source of income. if you’re planning for a trip it may just fizzle out for the time being.

LUCKY SIGN: Sunshine

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You may find yourself in luck today. All the tasks that you may have assigned for yourself in the day may get more or less accomplished. The stock finances may also show a good movement in your favour. It’s time you have that difficult conversation.

LUCKY SIGN: A candle stand

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

If you’ve been running away from a thought, it may come back and bite you very soon. You may feel a lack of courage to do something very important. It’s a hectic day and you may not be able to wind up early.

LUCKY SIGN: A clay pot

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Surprise can come in different packages. Some of them you may not like. You may need to control your temper as someone may get hurt because of your attitude. A minor case of theft is also indicated do stay alert.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass jar

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Examination results may not go as expected. A little tact and diplomacy may help you get your work done. It could be a tiring day, but would end on a good note. Avoid sharing an important info on the go.

LUCKY SIGN: A candy jar

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may feel inspired from someone around you. Being an introvert today may not be helpful. Someone at work may accuse you randomly. You may have a slightly rough day.

LUCKY SIGN: A clear sky

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

