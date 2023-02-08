ARIES: March 21-April 19

It’s a day to look into your domestic matters and do some future planning discussions. You may have been postponing things for later but they need your attention soon. A connection from the recent past may revisit.

LUCKY SIGN: A marigold

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Today is the day when some seriousness and a sense of responsibility may dawn upon you. Try not to ignore what your seniors may have to say .It’s a good day to make financial investments.

LUCKY SIGN: A butterfly

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Your skills may pay off a good dividend than you expected. If you’ve had a troubled past, chances are you may soon find a unique counsellor. Students may get better results than what they are expecting.

LUCKY SIGN: A spider web

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

A known person may be in a financial trouble and might approach you for help. The cash inflow may start looking promising especially if you’re in a business .You may postpone if considering a change of job, anytime soon.

LUCKY SIGN: Rising sun

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Today may give you a few reasons to think about. Your organisation may have been expecting some kind of a networking lead from you. Something precious that was lost may now be found. Unusually hectic day.

LUCKY SIGN: A mountain view

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Something significant that you were waiting since last few days may happen now. A piece of good news from your workspace is likely to cheer you up. Your daily routine may get disrupted due to a breach in privacy.

LUCKY SIGN: An artifact

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Celebrations may be on the way soon. If something is happening in an unplanned manner, you may find a silver lining. Do not rush through important decisions, there might be repercussions.

LUCKY SIGN: A platinum ring

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Your being overly practical might hurt somebody. You may have to work on your expression skill. All of what you may have thought might not get fully communicated. You may hold the excitement back temporarily.

LUCKY SIGN: Golden dust

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Today can be as good as you want it to be. Do not put too much pressure on your mind to over perform. You may choose to sit back or complete your task. A day to renew and refresh your energy.

LUCKY SIGN: A cherished memory

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

If you are planning for a new journey towards an unknown destination, it may prove to be useful. An old cousin or relative may remember you fondly. It’s a good day for short term trading.

LUCKY SIGN: A pigeon

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Try not being assertive on your decision. The seniors at work may subtly appreciate you performance. An additional responsibility may land up with you which is progressive for you. Express yourself clearly.

LUCKY SIGN: Three pigeons

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

It’s a day to plan ahead. Brace yourself to learn necessary skills to plan an expansion ahead. Your boss may need some reassurance. You may see yourself getting closer to your goals.

LUCKY SIGN: Shades of lilac.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

