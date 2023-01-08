Horoscope Today, 08 January, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Sunday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The energy around you may seem slightly confusing, hence whatever you may be wanting to accomplish may not support your actions. You might need to find new ways to draw someone’s attention. People in the field of public dealing must carefully communicate to avoid misinterpretation. A keen desire to learn new skills may get initiated. If you follow this closely, it may lead to generate business ideas.

LUCKY SIGN: A blurred photo

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Those of you who may have been dominated by others might now think of a new strategy to get back. Expressions may override emotions at times but it’s important to let the other person know too. If you’re looking for a new job, interesting opportunities may begin to show up. Relationships might also experience unnecessary aggression and you may feel like investing on them.

LUCKY SIGN: A cardboard

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A real effort is now required if you’re planning to either pursue your opportunity or passion. The coming days might present an option to accomplish your work through a more reliable and time-tested technique. You may feel more confident and friendly. An itch or an irritation developing since past few days shall no longer be felt. Your friend might come up with a suggestion worth considering.

LUCKY SIGN: A solo performance

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

There seems to be a flurry of new thoughts, but they might look directionless. You may come across an industry senior whose advice may be helpful. If in a romantic relationship, you may need to express what you really expect from it. Also, your partner seems to be having a few assumptions those need to be resolved. An argument is possible if one of you is emotionally blocked.

LUCKY SIGN: Antique article

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Your first impression may have become predictable by now especially at work. You may have also been annoying a few people around you. Although your intention is positive, the method to communicate needs a change. If in position of authority, you may be at the receiving end soon. A business that was in a jeopardy since past few months may see an improvement. Those dealing in real estate might make some good profits.

LUCKY SIGN: A roller coaster

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Some strong impression from the past may restrict your new approach. You may reach out for external sources to replan your future strategies. It’s good to reach out incase you’re not able to seek clarity in a few things of immediate concern. Some good financial progress may bring you back on track. If planning for a trip ahead, it’s advisable to plan. You may also find yourself in a seeking balance kind of a zone now.

LUCKY SIGN: An old rug

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your skill might now begin to get widely accepted and appreciated. Otherwise, a dull routine may soon change into hectic routine in a few weeks. You may have been searching for a new opportunity to match your interest, someone close has might suggest a lead. A positive transformation in personality is also indicated. That will be for the better and mostly through self-awareness.

LUCKY SIGN: A red flower

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Sooner or later, you may acknowledge that some of the choices made in the past also yielded positive results. At times one is also destined to walk a certain direction. You feel confident of your choice and now you may also see others agree. A period of slight unrest at work is indicated. Demons from within may distract you often, make sure you do not pay too much heed to it. It’s time to walk on the straight line ahead.

LUCKY SIGN: Your favourite dessert

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Small steps that you may have taken in the past for your relationship will act as important saviors in distress. Work seems manageable but hectic. Working around multiple deadlines may also exhaust you. Incase you are involved in a legal case make sure your proofs stay protected. Some close may be instrumental in giving away confidential information around you.

LUCKY SIGN: A sage plant

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

It may be a good time to take the plunge you have been planning to. Business ideas may yield good initial results. A partnership may take away your worries to a great extent and provide a cushion while working hard. A matrimonial proposal that come in formally may prove fruitful. Your mind is likely to feel clear and sorted. A random plan with friends may prove therapeutic.

LUCKY SIGN: Blueberries

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may have been facing some ordeal while planning advanced studies, the time may be conducive now for advancement. A grant or help I likely to come your way. If living far from home, you may also feel home sick but that would be a temporary feeling. A good exercise routine may become a possibility now. A loved one’s erratic behavior may make you feel irritated and short tempered.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow clay pot

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A suggestion for a work avenue may come from a family friend. Keeping your focus on the task assigned may give you desired result. Although there may be many distractions currently. Some new people in the locality may form an opinion about you which may disturb you a little. A short trip may prove to be a respite. A spiritual conversation may help you with a new perspective.

LUCKY SIGN: A silk cloth

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

