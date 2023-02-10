ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A sudden celebration plan might be on its way. The stars are supporting a new collaboration and investment. Stay patient during negotiations and spend your time on reviewing the critical analysis.

LUCKY SIGN: A mannequin

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

If you have been subjected to a lot of emotional stress in the past, you may begin to feel balanced now. Some traditions from the past may become a hindrance. Long walks are recommended for clarity of mind.

LUCKY SIGN: A role model

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Change of plan may entirely change the day for you. You could be invited for an event and end up getting introduced to someone new. This acquaintance could turn out to be resourceful as well. Avoid eating out.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver string

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may feel a little nervous before beginning something new, but the forces are with you. There could have been a confusion in your mind about enforcing a certain decision. You might take more time to get clarity.

LUCKY SIGN: A rose plant

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

It’s a day to shine and accomplish things at your own terms. You may see yourself ethically competing with others and will also garner appreciation. For what you’re doing today you might get the rewards really soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A sunrise

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

The day may begin slow but may pace up by the second half. You’re likely to feel the pressure of routine. Give yourself some mental space and time to resolve that. A fun filled evening seems to be on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN: A tall building

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your experience of many years gives you the capacity to process and analyse any situation well. Something better is expected out of you and it’s for you to reflect on. Somebody who’s closely dependent may be in distress.

LUCKY SIGN: A tan wallet

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Your primary task is to be there for someone you’re committed to. But the lack of it may be causing frustration between you two. If you are into property dealing, you may wait for better times.

LUCKY SIGN: An emerald

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22–DECEMBER 21

It’s a dynamic day with multiple opportunities. They may be small for now, but are interesting. You must take a call on pending decisions now. It’s a good idea to return the messages and calls.

LUCKY SIGN: A golden embroidery

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22–JANUARY 19

The energies look good to have a regular day with no special focus. What you can utilise it with is forward planning, a friend, may land up unannounced and cheer you up. Mother’s health could be a concern.

LUCKY SIGN: A honeybee

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may be feeling very dreamy and missing someone way too much. But you must wake up to reality and try and pace into the current now. An interesting opportunity may be coming up imparting a new direction to your life.

LUCKY SIGN: A jute bag

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

If you announce your feelings, you have the fear of getting hurt, but if you don’t, it is giving you anxiety. You may just write it down and send it. A very close friend who knows your secret is the right person to depend upon.

LUCKY SIGN: A lake

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

