ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You may get conservative about a topic of discussion but your point of view may also gather critical opinion in your favour. Simplified approach may help you finish the project soon. You are likely to meet some key influential people and may get presented with an opportunity to collaborate. Courage may be seamless to find and shall be useful. Someone kind of recognition is also on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN: Amethyst

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

It might not be an easy task to gauge another person’s intention but you may still be willing to take the risk. Off late it’s been simpler for you to trust people around you. Make sure you have a substantial backup to the current plan. Trips and travel may happen soon. Someone you are trying to ignore may land up unannounced. Choose your close friends wisely.

LUCKY SIGN: Rose quartz

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may create a good impression on people at work with your recent presentation. Someone who has been noticing you might plan to bring in a positive change for you. Your belief in yourself is reinstated after long. Your past accomplishments come back to reassure you of your inner potential. If you have made any investments, they may start showing a slow movement. Try removing toxicity from your existing relationship.

LUCKY SIGN: A clear quartz

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Pamper yourself as your mind now needs to rejuvenate. Any kind of relaxation might help you understand yourself much better. Someone who was not appealing earlier on, may come across as interesting now. You may want to spend less time with your friends and more with yourself. A certain family pressure which was being burdened upon you may get resolved now. Avoid asking for undue favours.

LUCKY SIGN: Coral

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Avoid making private conversations in public especially if it’s with your life partner. You may find yourself getting involved in some unwanted emotions. It’s a day with mixed feelings and emotions. someone who was a past fling may try n contact you. You may also find yourself emotionally vulnerable. Try not taking any random decisions. If you’re confused about something right now, leave it for later. Practice some breathing exercises.

LUCKY SIGN: Lush grass

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You may have conceived a plan but might have to keep patience and wait some more for its realisation. Simple daily tasks may get in needed balance. You are headed towards a fulfilling time and may reap rewards of what you’ve done in the past. It is advisable to take one day at a time as thinking about too many things may lead to chaos and unnecessary stress. A quick break may be planned.

LUCKY SIGN: An emerald

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Someone might deliberately want to pick up an argument, it’s advisable to resist. Temperament may be an issue, but by the second half you might find ways to calm it down. Others might try to burden you with work and stress. There may be too much going on in your mind, it is not important to talk about everything. You may get a chance to resolve a matter of the past. Spending time outdoors out may bring about the much required change.

LUCKY SIGN: Tourmaline

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

If you have an appointment with somebody important, make sure you respect their time and mental space. You may avoid talking about ideas which you may not be able to execute. The ongoing financial crunch shall soon come to an end and offer a lot of respite. Seniors have made quite an impression about you and you may find yourself trying not to let them down. An old person may be looking up to you for assistance. Parents may be planning something important and need your opinion about it.

LUCKY SIGN: A string of lights

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

If you have assumed about something many times, chances are that you fear might come true. The best way to avoid this is to stop giving it power. The energies indicate a disciplined day than usual as if you’re working on your mental strength. You may be able to follow your routine very closely. A couple of your friends may be trying to reach out to you but you may not be willing to meet. If you have a new collaboration idea, you must reconsider choosing your partner.

LUCKY SIGN: Pearl

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

The universe is currently trying to make suitable adjustments basis your requirement and desires. You may be full of gratitude ,once that happens. A small fight or disagreement is expected over a petty issue. Your spouse might lack a basic understanding with you and suggest something totally in contrast .You may feel like taking some time out or have more space. A spiritual practice may be calming.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue sapphire

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Mundane life may seem less challenging and you may seek some new inspiration to fly high. An ex colleague might contact you for some personal crisis. There might currently be limited opportunities but you may find one for yourself soon. It’s a receiving time and you must make full use of it. Suppressed emotions might get displayed publicly, distracting others. Financial progress that may have happened in the past might become static for some time. Revisit your hobby.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow crystal

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

The more modest you are, the more you begin gaining confidence of others. If you’ve been following this you’d notice that things happen without much resistance. Your kids might be the primary source of happiness this week. Travel for work is on the cards in case it has been getting postponed. You may give your routine a little break for now and attend to other responsibilities. Cash flow is good and the stress levels may be under control. Favourable days & circumstances might be coming ahead. Try to avoid the colour crimson if possible.

LUCKY SIGN: Pebbles

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

