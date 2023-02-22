ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You’re likely to be in control of the situation despite of handling multiple things at the same time. Office work may become a little relaxed for now. In case of any symptom, try and seek medical help.

LUCKY SIGN: A daffodil

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

If you’ve missed an opportunity, it is likely to come back in a different form. Someone from the close network may try to hamper your image. Being overtly self-critical might not be the best thing.

LUCKY SIGN: A swim

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Some fundamental insights may help you leverage the situation better. Listening to others can be avoided as of now. Any deviation from routine work may bring in unrest.

LUCKY SIGN: A nightingale

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

It’s a time for change, especially at work. It could be a job, workstation or office premises etc. You may experience a slow movement in cash flow temporarily. Parent’s health might be a concern area.

LUCKY SIGN: A garden

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You may be now in a mood to relax for some time and take break. Your spouse may be feeling distant due to your silent attitude lately. Sharing might help ease this situation.

LUCKY SIGN: A nest

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

A good day to socialize and plan for an outing. A sudden job may also hold you back leading to postponement. A new person’s entry may get a job opportunity.

LUCKY SIGN: Two sparrows

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

It could be a slightly tough day, but the evening is likely to bring in a much-needed respite. Something of great and immediate relevance may slip out of your mind. A new thought may inspire you.

LUCKY SIGN: A wooden box

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You may now plan to begin a long-forgotten project. You may be pretty convinced about its success and you could be right. Long term investment may also pay off well.

LUCKY SIGN: A new phone

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A relative may cause some petty nuisance briefly. A mediocre investment opportunity may bring in good returns later. Your sibling may share something that you’d been unaware of.

LUCKY SIGN: A trunk

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Travel and some more travel. This period may not give you too much rest to settle down at one place. Any kind of anxiety or rash decisions may be avoided. You may wish to have adhered to a suggestion, given to you earlier.

LUCKY SIGN: A ceramic jar

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Your thoughts may not be matching your environment currently but a change in perspective may resolve your issues. You’ve never cared about the way others judge you, you must not do that even now. A new friend may come into your life as a breather.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue bottle

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A stuck thought may occupy your mind space and demand to analyze it further. A macroscopic view may help you to move on. It’s not advisable to stay dependent on just one source of income. You need to get creative.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver spoon.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

