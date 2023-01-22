Horoscope Today, 22 January, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You may feel as if you’re caught in some illusion. What you wish to accomplish today may face some hurdles. You need to find new ways to draw someone’s attention. People in the field of public dealing must carefully communicate to avoid misinterpretation. A desire to learn new skills may find a way. If you work on this closely, it may lead to constructive business ideas.

LUCKY SIGN: A trunk

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Gone are the days to have accepted any instruction that came your way. Expressions may override emotions at times but it’s important to let the other person know what you have in mind. If looking for a new job, interesting opportunities may begin to appear now. Relationships will also show a new promise and you may feel like improving upon them. Old fears may soon find a way out.

LUCKY SIGN: A neon sign

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may find yourself working harder for the same thing than what you did earlier. The coming days might throw newer options for you to accomplish work through an efficient method. You may feel more confident but easily exhausted too. Mild irritation developing since past few days might continue for some more time. Your spouse may come up with a suggestion worth considering.

LUCKY SIGN: A new car

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You seem to be flooded with new thoughts and ideas, but they currently lack direction. You may come across a senior professional whose advice may be helpful. If in a romantic relationship, you may need some quality time to be invested into it. Also, your partner seems to be having a few assumptions those need to be resolved. An argument is possible if you do not take immediate control of the situation.

LUCKY SIGN: Antique article

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Pressure tactics may not work anymore on others. You may be annoying a few people around you. Although your intention is clear, the method to communicate needs a change. If in position of authority, you may continue creating that impression. A business that was in a jeopardy since past few months may see an improvement. Those dealing in metals might make some good profits.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver coin

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Some strong memories of the past may influence your new approach. You may although seem careful of not repeating the same mistakes. It’s good to reach out incase you’re not able to seek clarity in a few things of immediate concern. Some good financial progress may bring you back on track. If planning for a trip ahead, it’s advisable to plan it now. You may come across a person who gives you a good business guidance.

LUCKY SIGN: A rainbow

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your skill set might be used, either by your friend or your close friend. A dull routine may soon change into hectic routine in a few days. You have been searching for a new opportunity to match your interest, someone close might tip you off. A minor transformation in your approach and attitude is also indicated. That will be for the better and mostly through self-awareness.

LUCKY SIGN: A red car

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Sooner or later, you may acknowledge that not all the choices made in haste give a bad result. At times one is destined to walk a certain direction. You feel confident of your choice and now you may also see others agree. A period of slight unrest at work is indicated. Monsters from within may distract you often, make sure you do not pay too much heed to it. It’s time to walk on the straight line ahead.

LUCKY SIGN: Your favourite sweet

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Small steps that you may have taken in the past for your relationship will act as important saviors in distress. Work seems manageable but hectic. Working around multiple deadlines may exhaust you. Incase you are involved in a legal case make sure your proofs stay protected. Some close may be instrumental in giving away confidential information around you.

LUCKY SIGN: An indoor plant

CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

It may be a good time to take the plunge you have been planning to. Business ideas may yield good initial results. A partnership might work for you to a great extent and provide assistance too. A matrimonial proposal that come in formally may prove fruitful. Your mind is likely to feel clear and sorted. A random plan with friends may prove therapeutic.

LUCKY SIGN: A candle stand

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may have been facing some ordeal while planning advanced studies, the time may be conducive now for advancement. A grant or help I likely to come your way.If living far from home, you may also feel home sick but that would be a temporary feeling. A good exercise routine may become a possibility now. Your health may make you feel irritated and short tempered, temporarily.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow stone

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A suggestion for a new work avenue may come from a close family friend. Keeping your focus on the task assigned may give you desired result. Although there may be many distractions currently. Some new people in the locality may form an opinion about you which may disturb you a little. A short trip may prove to give a respite. An outstation experience may have a lasting impact.

LUCKY SIGN: A napkin holder.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

