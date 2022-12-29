Horoscope Today, December 29: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Thursday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19
You may rethink about the decision that you may have already made. A sudden instinct to help others selflessly may also be felt. Someone you had helped may return the favour.
LUCKY SIGN: An apricot
TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20
It’s a beautiful day to confess your innermost feelings. You may have gotten such opportunities earlier as well, but never in this capacity. Empty your heart as you may be understood well.
LUCKY SIGN: Black obsidian
GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21
Your maturity might handle an otherwise tough job. The expansion and improvement in your perspective is likely to get noticed. Health may have some minor concerns this week.
LUCKY SIGN: A jute basket
CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22
You may have excelled in a certain task according to you but it may not get an acceptance. There seems to be a positive movement at workplace, but its slower than usual.
LUCKY SIGN: A magazine
LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22
It’s a pleasant day to have, deeper and meaningful conversations. You may have to equally participate to make sense out of it. Keeping yourself organised shall soon reap benefits.
LUCKY SIGN: A peacock feather
VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22
Your past experience may have left some scars, but it’s about time to forgive and forget. You may be in for a random surprise today, mostly from an old friend. A confusion which has taken a lot of your mind space gets clarity.
LUCKY SIGN: A yellow sapphire
LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23
Your news may have travelled and someone who’s never met you may wish to reach out. Try to make time for people who matter. If you’re in the business of tools, you may face a workforce crisis.
LUCKY SIGN: A pyramid
SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21
New pattern in life emerges amidst the ongoing monotony. You’re likely to receive an appreciation for your work. And a short trip is on the cards. You get to spend more time with the person you may be romantically involved with.
LUCKY SIGN: Black tourmaline
SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21
It’s better to let go if you can’t resolve or forget about it. Some things are best left on time to solve them. You may meet someone interesting to collaborate for work. Even your mind is currently brimming with innovative thoughts.
LUCKY SIGN: A trunk
CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19
After a long time you may feel relaxed and feel like making time for yourself. There are new work avenues emerging soon, be on the lookout. Your sibling may be undergoing some financial pressure.
LUCKY SIGN: A silk thread
AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18
New work opportunity may finally land up. You must consider it seriously. Parents may need some time from you to talk about something relevant. Guests may be expected. Cash flow improves.
LUCKY SIGN: A designer watch
PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20
Simplicity and uncomplicated approach may make your work easier. Expecting too much from people may sometimes lead to developing hard feelings. You can expect a small scale party where you may be centre of attention.
LUCKY SIGN: A pigeon
(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)
Read all the Latest News here