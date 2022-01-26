Horoscope Today, January 26, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Republic Day

Horoscope Today, January 26, 2022: Don’t let external factors distract you, Aries. Taurus, be selective in your purchases. Take responsibility for your ambitions. A rising star could steal some of your thunder, Cancer. Leo, feel proud of who you are. Virgo, have more fun and enjoy life. Libra, let casual conversations take a tangible course. Scorpio, make progress with a difficult coworker. Step up and bring about real change, Sagittarius. Capricorn, forgo the luxury of pride and ask for the help you need. Aquarius, now is the time to make a fresh start. Find fresh ideas, Pisces.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Learn from your past mistakes

A dreamy vibe will help you shed unpleasant emotions you’ve been holding onto lately. Do not run from your feelings but accept and release them. You will be able to learn from your past mistakes to progress into a more stable future. Try to let your guard down with someone you care about. Luck will shine around the colour crimson. Numbers 1, 8 and rashi letters A, L, E will guide your sign ruled by Mars.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Connect with your spiritual practice

You’ll feel the love as matters of the heart are highlighted. Expect the cosmic landscape to usher new depths to friendships you’d want to grow. Rest assured, your romantic connections will feel more passionate and organic. Spare some time to connect with your spiritual practice as the universe looks to communicate with you from beyond. Venus is the ruler of your sign, hence wear colours like sangria for good luck. You will be guided by rashi letters B, V, U and numbers 2 and 7.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Tend to your responsibilities

Chase your goals and aspirations as you will be led by the universe towards your dreams. Remember it is all about small steps that will add up to a long journey. Tend to your responsibilities and lay down foundations for the desirable future. The evening will open you up to messages from beyond. Purple colour will be good as Mercury rules your sign. Numbers 3, 6 and rashi letters K, C and G will be lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Reach out to your best friends

A spiritual calm will touch upon you this morning. Open yourself up to messages from beyond as the universe seeks ways to connect with you. Your focus will shift later and inspire you to have fun and reach out to your best friends. Spend quality time with your nearest and dearest as the evening will be nurturing both platonic and romantic relationships. Moon is ruling your sign hence, wear a salmon colour for luck. Number 4 and rashi letters like H, D, will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Let harmony exist within your space

If things have felt heavy lately at home, expect some turnaround. Do not question the good vibes in your domestic realm and let harmony exist within your space and around. Try to get some organization and cleaning. You may feel nostalgic as the day wraps up but don’t shift from your excitement for the future. Your lucky colour will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while number 5 and rashi letters M, T will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Focus on a creative outlet

Your conversations could get deep as your house of communication is activated. You’ll be fairly in a social mood but will be choosy of who you speak with. It will be important that you don’t reveal information to someone you don’t trust enough since baring your soul will come easily today. Unplug in the evening to focus on a creative outlet. Your lucky colour is shell coral as Mercury rules your sign. Focus on rashi letters P,T, and N and numbers 3,8 for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Take account of your domestic finances

Stick to your normal routine as it will help you stay grounded this morning. You will get help to tap into your gratitude and beauty around you. The focus will shift to your home life as you need to take account of your domestic finances. Now would be the perfect time to reevaluate your bills to see if you can make any cuts to save money. Discuss investing in your home once you have mapped out a budget. Your sign is ruled by Venus, hence opt for mangano calcite colour and choose rashi letters R,T and numbers 2,7 for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Think about your future

Dress for yourself as you are encouraged to embrace your ego a bit. You are also inspired to think about your future, especially matters related to the heart. If you’re in a relationship, now would be the best time to check if you and your partner are both on the same page. Don’t put too much pressure on your better half or it could backfire. Your sign is ruled by Mars hence wearing crimson colour will be lucky. Rashi letters N and Y and numbers 1, 8 will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Enjoy your domestic space

Your home will feel like a sanctuary as the universe sends peaceful vibes. You will be able to enjoy your domestic space so make the most of it by putting on mood music and lighting some candles. Nostalgic energy will find you bringing up memories from days gone by. Think about the good ol’ days, but let your appreciation for the present stay intact. Your sign is ruled by Jupiter so your lucky colour is jade green. Numbers 9, 12, and rashi letters B, D, and P will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Reconnect with your buddies

You’ll be the social butterfly as a desire to communicate with friends is triggered. Procrastinate in favor of catching up with your pals, but don’t waste the entire day scrolling social media platforms. The vibe will become chatty, lighting up your inboxes with DMs from acquaintances near and far. You will get help to reconnect with your buddies that have disappeared into their own path. Your lucky colour is cinnamon-brown as Saturn rules your sign. Rashi letters K, J and numbers 10, 11 will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Find ways to appreciate your job

You should be able to find ways to appreciate your job today. Make the most of it by tapping into your gratitude, thanking the universe for all that you’ve built. Spend an evening at home and embrace the comforts of domestic bliss with your favorite music, warm meal, cozy PJs. Reconnect with yourself and your goals. Opt for the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your sign. Rashi letters G and S and numbers 10, 11 will bring you luck this Sunday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Your aura will be pure

Your aura will be pure, and connected with the world that surrounds you. Let yourself ride these vibes, and all the duties that go along with it. The universe is looking for ways to connect with you. When the energy breaks up a bit later, keep your eyes peeled for signs. New concepts will flow from your psyche so carve out time for journaling. Your sign is ruled by Neptune and the honeysuckle pink colour will suit you. Go for rashi letters D, C, J, and T and numbers 9, 12, that will be your guide.

