Horoscope Today, 03 January: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Tuesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

If you have been trying to develop a new skill and you’ve been also successful in accomplishing it, there are chances it will prove handy in the next few days. You may expect a minor exertion due to some workload, which is additional, but that’s also temporary.

LUCKY SIGN- A feather

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

If you had not understood the gravity of the new responsibility, you will begin to understand it properly now. There were too many gaps between the reality and what your assumption was. Someone senior to you may give you the correct advice.

LUCKY SIGN – A bird

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Make most of the day as the energies are aligned with you the manner. Innovative plans will get created and will move towards instant accomplishment. You shall even have approval to be doing something like that. Your siblings can require your help in family matters.

LUCKY SIGN – A spider

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may now see the truth clearly with all the facts working behind it. You may choose to agree or disagree for now. It’s advisable to give someone a second chance, no matter how adverse the situation is. Money matters get resolved.

LUCKY SIGN– Two sparrows

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

There is nothing called a coincidence, and if something has landed up at your doorstep, it is most likely meant for you. There may be slight nervousness. But all will fall into place very soon. The signs are positive.

LUCKY SIGN – A ceramic vase

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

There are new opportunities which may be knocking on your door or new ideas, especially the exciting ones. But you’re just not in the correct mental space to choose the right one. Which essentially means you need to wait for some more time. You need to reflect inwards to be able to make a decision.

LUCKY SIGN– Blue pottery

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

You are likely to meet some new people at your workplace. Give yourself time to understand them before making a judgment Because of the little time you’re spending at home, you may also feel a bit irritated. A weekend rejuvenation plan might work for you.

LUCKY SIGN – An eagle

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A hearty meal and a cheerful environment. It’s been a while since you may have indulged in any such thing. It’s been a series of hard working days. Although you’re beginning the week today, but you are already thinking about a break. Some old investments may show movement now.

LUCKY SIGN – A squirrel

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

If the last opportunity did not come through, it’s because it was carrying a silver lining that you will get to know about very soon. Your children may demand your time and commitment. Elderly people in the family may also complain of ill health. A day of work life balance.

LUCKY SIGN – A garden

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Now that you’ve decided, you must make the move, the timing is critical in such things. And there must be no delay. Your spouse is going to be your rock. Some visitors are expected in the second half of the day.

LUCKY SIGN – A parrot

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may be feeling a lot lighter as a big burden has been lifted off your chest. And now you can set foot towards what is priority. Also, you don’t need to procrastinate things any further and steamer organised. Someone misses you dearly.

LUCKY SIGN – A nest

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Last week you were working with aligned energies and everything was falling into place. Things may slow down today. But that would be temporary. You must clearly think of how are you may be putting your expressions forward? Any kind of confusion will lead to miscommunication.

LUCKY SIGN – A turtle

