Horoscope Today, 04 February, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21 - APRIL 19

An anxious start may disappoint you a little, but the day builds up hope as most of your tasks. Someone may approach you for help in domestic issues. Try and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

LUCKY SIGN – A Parrot

TAURUS: APRIL 20 - MAY 20

There are brilliant chances to make new life choices, provided you’re attentive. Your instinct seems to be better than ever. Try suppressing your emotions, especially in front of those who do not care.

LUCKY SIGN – A rose shrub

GEMINI: MAY 21 - JUNE 21

If a vacation is on your mind, it’s a good time to plan it.

Serious discussion may not fly today, keep them for later. A proposal may be of some interest. Let the sparks fly if there are any.

LUCKY SIGN – A sunrise

CANCER: JUNE 22 - JULY 22

If your perspective is not being valued now, reserve it for later. Sarcasm may take a different shape if pushed too far. A social activity may not go as planned. Plan a retreat.

LUCKY SIGN – A milk bucket

LEO: JULY 23 - AUGUST 22

The glory of past efforts may start building new pressure. It’s time to assist your children in their projects. Some issues with digestion may keep you restricted to home cooked food.

LUCKY SIGN – A diamond

VIRGO: AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22

The day might be a mix of light and heavy moments.Your tactfulness may be put to test today. Your negotiation skills shall be applauded. It’s advisable not to risk an investment.

LUCKY SIGN – A sharp instrument

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 23

The energy of the day is more towards the people are working hard. Some good progress can be made in case you stay consistent. Temper issues may divert attention, but that would not last long. You may find yourself a step close to your target.

LUCKY SIGN – A horse image

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

It may be a chaotic situation between parents and spouse. Your diplomacy and experience can prove critical. A plan to initiate a new business may begin to take shape now. Welcome suggestions if any, especially from a close friend.

LUCKY SIGN – A poster

SAGITTARIUS:NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Count your blessings today as you may see others stuck in a dramatic situation. You may feel slightly irritated too. An outing by the evening is on the cards. A positive change is round the corner.

LUCKY SIGN – A bright light

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Some old friends may surprise you, while you might not be in the right frame of mind. You may be slightly pre-occupied today to stay in your own space or create some me- time. A slight headache may catch you off guard.

LUCKY SIGN – A fire fly

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18

It’s day to splurge into entertainment or your favorite show. Your inner energy indicates like taking a break today. Make most of your pace as money matters too seem to be resolving soon.

LUCKY SIGN – A canvas

PISCES : February 19 – March 20

Your glorious past may bring a smile on your face today. Try not being too generous while shopping. Your spouse may seem to be waiting for your attention.

LUCKY SIGN – A neon slipper

