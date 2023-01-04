Horoscope Today, 04 January: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Wednesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

It’s a day to look into looming money matters. You may have been postponing things but they are likely to get out of bounds soon. A connection from the recent past may try to ask for help.

LUCKY SIGN– An orange marigold

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

It may just turn out to be a day of surprise. Try not to ignore what your seniors may have to advise .It’s a good day to take some time out and pamper yourself.

LUCKY SIGN– A butterfly

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Your patience may pay off sooner than you’d expected. If you’ve had a troubled past, chances are you may soon meet a good counselor. Students may get better results than what they are expecting.

LUCKY SIGN– A firefly

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Someone trustworthy might approach you for help. The cash inflow may start looking promising. You may postpone if considering a renovation project anytime soon.

LUCKY SIGN– Rising sun

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Today may give you a few reasons to smile. Your parents have been expecting something from you that may lead to a fruitful discussion. Something lost may now be found. Unusually hectic day.

LUCKY SIGN– A mountain view

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Something significant that you are waiting for since last few days may happen now. A piece of good news from your spouse is likely to cheer you up. A simple daily routine may get disrupted due to unwanted breach in privacy.

LUCKY SIGN– An artefact

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Celebrations may be on the way soon. If something is happening in an unplanned manner, you may find a silver lining. Do not rush through important decisions, there might be repercussions.

LUCKY SIGN– A platinum ring

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Your being overly practical might hurt somebody. You may have to work on your expression skill. All of what you may have thought might not get fully communicated. You may hold the excitement back temporarily.

LUCKY SIGN– Golden dust

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Today can be as good as you want it to be. Do not put too much pressure on your mind to over perform. You may choose to sit back or complete your task. A day to renew & refresh your energy.

LUCKY SIGN– A memorable photo

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

If you are planning a new journey towards an unknown destination, it may prove to be useful. An old cousin or relative may remember you fondly. It’s a good day to buy and sell if you’re in trading.

LUCKY SIGN– A nightingale

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Try not being assertive on your decision. The seniors at work may subtly appreciate you performance. An additional responsibility may land up with you. Express yourself clearly.

LUCKY SIGN– Three pigeons

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

It’s a day to plan ahead. Learn the necessary skills to plan an expansion ahead. You may see yourself getting closer to your goals. It’s good to take advice from a trusted friend.

LUCKY SIGN– Shades of mustard

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

