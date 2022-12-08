Horoscope Today, 08 December, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Expect returns on investments soon, be it emotional or financial. You must learn to say a firm no to people around you. If someone is blaming you for something, you mustn’t take that seriously.

LUCKY SIGN– A clay pot

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

You’ve been quite self-absorbed lately and may have been losing out on important information. You may receive an offer worth considering. Children may become a new cause of stress but that may be temporary.

LUCKY SIGN– A yellow crystal

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You’re prepared for the worst that happens but that could also be comforting at times. People in finance sector are likely to have a strenuous time ahead, while those in academics have a busy one. It’s growth for people in the entertainment business.

LUCKY SIGN – A rainbow crystal

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Old patterns are slowly changing. You might notice a new wave of enthusiasm. This period is likely to get you fame in your own area of expertise. Being over rigid may bring in trouble, try & stay flexible.

LUCKY SIGN – A moonstone

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Minor conflict can take a different shape. Try ending the matter as soon as possible. People in the art industry may make some good money. While those in the retail business may also see profits coming in.

LUCKY SIGN– A gooseberry

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Business opportunities are likely to open up through places least expected. If you’re feeling dominated at work or at home by someone, you may have to voice it soon. A pleasant get together is likely.

LUCKY SIGN – A cash box

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

There are new avenues coming up for you if you’re in the field of aviation or government services. If you’ve received an invitation from a popular place, you must consider it. A breakup is indicated and you must stay emotionally strong.

LUCKY SIGN – A butterfly

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – DECEMBER 81

It’s magical when two friends meet after a long time, which you are likely to experience. If you’ve been hurt by something in the past, it’s time for it to be expressed. You shall experience a great deal of relief.

LUCKY SIGN – A large park

SAGITTARIUS: DECEMBER 8– DECEMBER 81

Today everything seems to be in alignment. The pending task, the long forgotten list of work, shall all get processed and get into action. Home responsibilities may take a backseat today.

LUCKY SIGN – A marigold flower

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 82 – JANUARY 19

In case a junior at work brings to your notice their concern, do find time to address the problems. If you are dealing in the trading activity, chances are you’ll make some quick money.

LUCKY SIGN – A neon light

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

A long distance relationship may get a little entangled. However, this is a very temporary phase. Stress at work might become more than usual. Music can be a good therapy.

LUCKY SIGN – Retro music

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

As a group if you’re planning something, it is likely to take shape now. Seems that it’s been getting postponed since a long time. Looks like you’re likely to have some fun time coming up. Finances seem to be pacing upwards.

LUCKY SIGN – A glass door

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

