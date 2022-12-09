Horoscope Today, 09 December, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

It’s a challenge sometimes for you to let things go. There is a new partnership on the horizon related to business. You may ignore being competitive and focus on current future opportunities.

LUCKY SIGN– A lake

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

A deviation in performance may not be tolerated by the management, you may have been cautioned earlier. You need to start preparing for the work related challenges ahead. A health condition may also develop.

LUCKY SIGN– A honeybee

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may have to try harder in order to express yourself better. Consciously, you may begin to ignore the prevailing awkwardness. A colleague may try to hamper your image in public.

LUCKY SIGN– A bronze wallet

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may come across as a person carrying positive vibes when others meet you. You need to come back to accepting the real vibe of people. Those you may have been trusting, need to be reviewed.

LUCKY SIGN– A tumbler

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Brush yourself up with a congenial attitude, some team spirit and an aptitude of becoming a keen learner. You are being criticised for your attitude at home. Cash flow needs to be managed closely.

LUCKY SIGN– A walking stick

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Sometimes when two people meet it can realistically ignite sparks, do not ignore it. You are likely to meet someone special in the most unplanned way. A short trip is coming up soon.

LUCKY SIGN– A black crystal

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

If you are not certain about few things for the time being, postpone them for now. Your family has been meaning to spend some quality time with you. A new project or assignment is likely to keep you busy for the few days.

LUCKY SIGN– Teak wood furniture

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – November 21

There is a strong sign from the universe that you’re likely to get elevation at work sometime soon. A get together is around the corner and it is going to freshen up your spirits. Save now to spend later.

LUCKY SIGN– A bamboo plant

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – DECEMBER 21

Anger has never been a solution to resolve anything, when you’re looking for solutions. It is advisable to keep it under check. Avoid engaging in risky propositions such as gambling. A new vehicle purchase might be on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN– A clear quartz

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Someone’s health in the family could be of concern right now. A gesture of help from someone might help you tackle any unforeseen crisis. There could be financial stress for some time. A discussion with your spouse may help.

LUCKY SIGN– A climber

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may not receive exactly the same treatment as you were hoping. A long travel is on the cards and you could be spending some quality time outside home. Leave your stress behind and some unforeseen solutions are likely.

LUCKY SIGN– Blue sapphire

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Your day is aligned well with some activities that you had kept pending. Overall, a less stressful day. You may also be receiving some good help at the domestic front. A new investment is recommended in this period.

LUCKY SIGN– A peacock’s feather

