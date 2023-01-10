Horoscope Today, 10 January, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Tuesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Trust your instinct when it comes to saying yes to something new. It’s better to let go of an experience or memory sometimes. Treat the day as an opportunity to make things better.

LUCKY SIGN – A novel

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

The stars are indicating victory of some kind. Steer clear of the ongoing chaos around you. Simplify your requirements and you may have a more organized approach.

LUCKY SIGN – A vibrant bag

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may feel glad that you had kept your communication clear earlier. This shall earn you due respect and trust from others. Professionals and those in startups may expect positive movement at work.

LUCKY SIGN – An indoor plant

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

If you’ve been having dull days, this day may revive your spirit and energy. The urge to perform your scheduled tasks shall give you enough joy. Your partner may not always express, you may check on them today.

LUCKY SIGN – A glass table

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You may feel generous today and extend a helping hand. Your parents who had initially expressed disappointment might agree with your point of view now. Gradual progress is a good sign.

LUCKY SIGN – A rooftop

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Staying calm about the recent developments may give others a wrong sign. It’s a day to act and prove. You will get adequate support from the cosmos to accomplish what you may have planned.

LUCKY SIGN – A pet shop

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

The energies are directed towards celebration. You may receive an unexpected opportunity. Family union or get together may also be on the cards. A minor health issue may keep you occupied.

LUCKY SIGN– Silverware

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A disappointment may leave you gloomy but it’s advisable to move on quickly. Don’t be too selective about options given to you. The time shall make up for it soon. A new sports activity may attract you.

LUCKY SIGN – A flower bouquet

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Luck seems to be on your side today as the pending tasks may show movement. An old person may offer some good advice. Creating work-life balance may sort your day even further.

LUCKY SIGN – A newspaper bundle

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Travel to a short distance may be on the cards. Your boss or superior may hand over a large responsibility on your shoulders. You may refuse now. Your spouse may be expecting a short break too.

LUCKY SIGN– A yellow sapphire

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Any new role may require some more effort and patience. Your child might be idolizing you and your lifestyle. Keeping someone’s secret may pose a challenge now.

LUCKY SIGN– Walnut cake

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Some urgent paperwork may take half your day. You may receive a call from the most unexpected person. The evening might be interesting in the company of close friends. Finances shall be smooth.

LUCKY SIGN– A diary

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here