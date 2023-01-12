Horoscope Today, 12 January: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Thursday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

That feeling of lethargy is back and you may just linger with the work in hand unnecessarily. You may also indulge in some retail therapy. The energy may seem slightly scattered.

LUCKY SIGN – A prism

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Special and close relationships need constant work. Your spouse may need to hear and see those efforts more often. If the tide is against you sometimes, it’s good to stay away. Do try and make the most of work hours.

LUCKY SIGN – A green glass bottle

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A new person may bring in much needed respite at work. A reminder in time will save you from unnecessary extra work. Taking up some sporting activity may bring in more energy.

LUCKY SIGN – A fountain

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Staying in touch with your family even in the busiest of times shall bring in balance and keep you grounded. A wellness activity may prove to be of spiritual interest. An opportunity for leadership and collaboration is coming soon.

LUCKY SIGN – An antique clock

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

If you had previously hurt someone by mistake, they may not have completely forgiven your doings. It may be a good time to reconcile now. Close friends may plan a short trip.

LUCKY SIGN – A clear sky

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Someone popular may pay attention at your work and approach you. It would be through a reference. This comes in at a point where you had started feeling doubtful about your work. Trust your instincts.

LUCKY SIGN – Numbers in sequence

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

A peaceful environment may get disrupted at workplace due to a petty situation not been managed well. You may get additional work, that was not planned for. Expect an old friend to drop in unannounced.

LUCKY SIGN – A silk scarf

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Stay mindful of the situation developing at work now. Your involvement now may be beneficial for you. A disturbance in the neighborhood may cause disruption. Romantic matters may see an advancement.

LUCKY SIGN – A net

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A good news maybe on the card. From being a slow and monotonous day, it turns out to be otherwise soon. You may retire to bed early exhausted. You’re likely to engage in long distance conversations.

LUCKY SIGN – Floral pattern

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You may gear up for a new opportunity of a partnership or collaboration. The road may look clear and straight but do read the fine print. You might face some issues with your team those might need to be addressed soon.

LUCKY SIGN – Blue shoes

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

An easy day if you are willing to accept things at the face value. It is normal to feel tired, allow yourself to get some break. Make sure your facts are right before assessing a task. You may feel like breaking this monotony soon.

LUCKY SIGN – A water body

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A good friend may need help with the family matters. Try and not being too critical of anyone you may not know too well. The saved funds may prove to be helpful now. Decision making may need some practice.

LUCKY SIGN – A new vase

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

