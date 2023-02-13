Horoscope Today, 13 February, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Monday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The situation at work may go through subtle changes those might not be comfortable for you. A new possibility of an existing problem may be seen. In case of any persistent symptoms, simply seek medical help.

LUCKY SIGN – An abstract art

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

If you’ve missed an opportunity earlier on, it may come back reformed. Someone from the friend group may try to hamper your image. Being conscious about your appearance may instill self-doubt.

LUCKY SIGN – A squirrel

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Some constructive insight may help you delve in the situation better. Listening to others and following their opinions may be damaging. Any deviation from routine work may bring in unrest.

LUCKY SIGN – A nightingale

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

It’s a time for some fast-paced movement, especially within the workplace. It could be a change of workstation or office premises etc. You may experience an upwards movement in cash flow. Parent’s mood swing might be a concern area.

LUCKY SIGN – A goldfish

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You may be now in a relaxed mood for and may contemplate taking a break. Your family may also be feeling distant due to your busy schedule. Sharing an important information with a work colleague may not be a good idea.

LUCKY SIGN – A sparrow

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

A good day to socialize and plan for an outing. A sudden task at hand may also hold you back leading to postponement. A romantic rendezvous may bring in some needed spark.

LUCKY SIGN – A turtle

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

It could be a slightly busy day, but the evening is likely to bring in a much-needed respite. Something of great and immediate relevance might slip out of your mind, make notes to avoid. Your new routine may seem empowering.

LUCKY SIGN – A clay pot

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You may now plan to restart a long pending project. You may be convinced about your thought process and your current bandwidth. Long term investment may also pay off well.

LUCKY SIGN – A spade

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A relative may cause some petty nuisance briefly. A new real estate opportunity may bring in good returns later. Your sibling may share something that you’d been unaware of.

LUCKY SIGN – An ancient coin

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – FEBRUARY 11

This period may not give you too much rest to settle down at one place. Any kind of anxiety or rash decisions may be avoided. You may wish to stay adhered to the advise given to you earlier.

LUCKY SIGN – A closet

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Your thoughts may not be matching your environment currently but a change in perspective may resolve your issues. You’ve never cared about the way others judge you, you must not do that even now. A new friend may come into your life as a breather.

LUCKY SIGN – A sepia tone photo

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A stuck thought may occupy your mind space. A pre-planned plan might be the only way to move on. It’s not advisable to stay dependent on just a convenient source of income. It’s time to get yourself a real job.

LUCKY SIGN – A silver plate.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

