Horoscope Today, 14 January, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Saturday

ARIES : MARCH 21-APRIL 19
Unlike most of the days, today might be a slightly dull day. You may feel lethargic, but by the afternoon the energies might swing the other way. Something impromptu may add to the confusion.
LUCKY SIGN– A blue stone
TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20
It’s a smooth day for your interpersonal skills. Making new commitments might be beneficial. A close friend may need your assistance to convey a message across. It’s a day to do someone a favor.
LUCKY SIGN – A tiara
GEMINI : MAY 21- JUNE 21
Too much drama around you may take away your peace. Someone who’s genuine and at heart will come for rescue. Be careful not to be played upon by any manipulation. Otherwise, a favourable day.
LUCKY SIGN –A moss stick
CANCER : JUNE 22- JULY 22
Your mystery shall get resolved. Something that was playing on your mind since a long time, you may find clues to get a closure. You may have to start seeing things a little differently, as the old methods may not hold any value now.
LUCKY SIGN – An angel sign
LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22
You may have the best of the opportunities and least of the worries if you just let go of your aggression. You may not feel like paying up the price of losing control of yourself. Exercise or meditation is highly recommended.
LUCKY SIGN– A silk belt
VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22
Do not resist the next step, this would be worth taking the risk. You may have to acclimatise yourself to a new environment soon. If planning to move house or office, it may be on the cards.
LUCKY SIGN– A milestone
LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23
Now that you’ve handled the last mission successfully, it’s time to take a break and plan ahead. Multiple ideas shall enthral your mind. Make sure you choose the correct one. a regular cash flow is on the cards.
LUCKY SIGN– A signature tune
SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21
Your children may take a good amount of mind space today. As they need your time and attention. A certain investment made in the past might come handy. You are likely to plan a get together very soon.
LUCKY SIGN– A red ribbon
SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21
Someone who had borrowed something from you long time back may now return it or at least make up their minds. You may have been stalking someone closely, it’s now time to express. You might need some expert guidance.
LUCKY SIGN– A hat
CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19
Today you might stay in the past and reminisce your achievements especially the illustrious ones. They may take a slow start but your energy will find its way through the day. Not expecting too much movement.
LUCKY SIGN– A trolley
AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18
You are now headed for the time you had envisioned a few months back. A person coming from abroad is likely bring in an opportunity for you. If you’ve made long term investments, you may have to review them now.
LUCKY SIGN– A star
PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20
It’s a day where you can feel your progress from within. You may notice things coming together for you. And the movement in life in general looks good. If planning for a break, avoid for some more time.
LUCKY SIGN– A perfume bottle
(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)
