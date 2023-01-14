Horoscope Today, 14 January, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Saturday

ARIES : MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Unlike most of the days, today might be a slightly dull day. You may feel lethargic, but by the afternoon the energies might swing the other way. Something impromptu may add to the confusion.

LUCKY SIGN– A blue stone

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

It’s a smooth day for your interpersonal skills. Making new commitments might be beneficial. A close friend may need your assistance to convey a message across. It’s a day to do someone a favor.

LUCKY SIGN – A tiara

GEMINI : MAY 21- JUNE 21

Too much drama around you may take away your peace. Someone who’s genuine and at heart will come for rescue. Be careful not to be played upon by any manipulation. Otherwise, a favourable day.

LUCKY SIGN –A moss stick

CANCER : JUNE 22- JULY 22

Your mystery shall get resolved. Something that was playing on your mind since a long time, you may find clues to get a closure. You may have to start seeing things a little differently, as the old methods may not hold any value now.

LUCKY SIGN – An angel sign

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You may have the best of the opportunities and least of the worries if you just let go of your aggression. You may not feel like paying up the price of losing control of yourself. Exercise or meditation is highly recommended.

LUCKY SIGN– A silk belt

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Do not resist the next step, this would be worth taking the risk. You may have to acclimatise yourself to a new environment soon. If planning to move house or office, it may be on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN– A milestone

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Now that you’ve handled the last mission successfully, it’s time to take a break and plan ahead. Multiple ideas shall enthral your mind. Make sure you choose the correct one. a regular cash flow is on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN– A signature tune

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Your children may take a good amount of mind space today. As they need your time and attention. A certain investment made in the past might come handy. You are likely to plan a get together very soon.

LUCKY SIGN– A red ribbon

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Someone who had borrowed something from you long time back may now return it or at least make up their minds. You may have been stalking someone closely, it’s now time to express. You might need some expert guidance.

LUCKY SIGN– A hat

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Today you might stay in the past and reminisce your achievements especially the illustrious ones. They may take a slow start but your energy will find its way through the day. Not expecting too much movement.

LUCKY SIGN– A trolley

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You are now headed for the time you had envisioned a few months back. A person coming from abroad is likely bring in an opportunity for you. If you’ve made long term investments, you may have to review them now.

LUCKY SIGN– A star

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

It’s a day where you can feel your progress from within. You may notice things coming together for you. And the movement in life in general looks good. If planning for a break, avoid for some more time.

LUCKY SIGN– A perfume bottle

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

