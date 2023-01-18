Horoscope Today, 18 January, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Wednesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19
Some of you may feel sluggish and not feel enough motivation to work. This may result in unnecessary postponements. You may also indulge in retail therapy to calm your anxiousness.
LUCKY SIGN– An album
TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20
Precious relationships also need constant work. Your partner may need to hear from you more often. If the tide is against you sometimes, it’s good to keep safe distance.
LUCKY SIGN– An old motorcycle
GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21
A new person may come in to share your responsibility. This is good news for you to progress. Try to finish your pending assignments now. A reminder in time will save you from extra work.
LUCKY SIGN– A key chain
CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22
Remember to stay in touch with your family even in the busiest of times. This shall keep you grounded. A sports activity may prove to be of interest. An opportunity for leadership is coming soon.
LUCKY SIGN– A pearl
LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22
If you have previously hurt someone, they may not have forgiven you yet. It may be a good time to reconcile now. College friends may plan a reunion. Good day to avoid overeating.
LUCKY SIGN– A rainbow article
VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22
Prepare your mind for the challenges coming ahead. An opportunity from abroad may knock at your door. You may feel like enjoying some solitude by the end of the day.
LUCKY SIGN– A coffee shop
LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23
A serene environment may get disrupted at home due to a petty situation. You may get additional work that was not planned for. A new source of entertainment shall distract your attention.
LUCKY SIGN– A glass jug
SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21
Stay mindful of the situation developing at work now. Your involvement now may be beneficial for you later. A disturbance in the neighborhood may cause disruption. Romantic matters look promising.
LUCKY SIGN– A set of batteries
SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21
No news might just be good news sometimes. The day may be slightly unplanned, hence just go with the flow. You may like retiring early too. You’re likely to engage in long distance but meaningful conversations.
LUCKY SIGN– Old favorite novel
CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19
You may gear up for a new opportunity for an alliance. The road may look clear and straight but do read the fine print. Your subordinate may not cooperate as per your expectation.
LUCKY SIGN– A copper glass
AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18
As easy day if you are willing to accept things at the face value. It is normal to feel tired, allow yourself to get some break. Make sure your facts are right before assessing a task.
LUCKY SIGN– A cereal bowl
PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20
A good friend may need help with their family matters. Try and not be too critical of your coworkers. The secured funds from the past may prove to be helpful now.
LUCKY SIGN– A crystal jar.
(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)
