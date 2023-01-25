Horoscope Today, 25 January, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Wednesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

For all your past efforts made in the right direction, you are likely to garner appreciation. Ignore if someone has been judging you unnecessarily. Keep your office work up to the mark as there might be random but thorough checks.

LUCKY SIGN– Floral dress

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Save your travel plans for later. It’s a day to plan and take things, one at a time. There are good indications for a progressive future planning. Stuck cash flow is likely to improve.

LUCKY SIGN– Strawberries

GEMINI: MAY 21-JUNE 21

The energies are completely aligned with what you are intending to do. A sibling may require your guidance. You may get a surprise visitin the evening by someone you might not be expecting.

LUCKY SIGN– Silver wire

CANCER: JUNE 22-JULY 22

If shopping is what you have planned for yourself, you may find yourself indulging in it. There are deadlines to be followed at work. A lack of domestic help may create hindrances in routine work.

LUCKY SIGN– A metallic art

LEO: JULY 23-AUGUST 22

Teamwork is your focus for today. If you get a chance to collaborate, you must take it up. A heated argument at work may negatively influence your day. Let it pass for now and do not assess things prematurely.

LUCKY SIGN– Colored bottle

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

If your work is getting stuck and you need to please someone, now is the time. Short-term planning will be handy for the current times. Make sure you’re ready and well stocked to welcome guests tonight.

LUCKY SIGN– A monkey

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23-OCTOBER 23

It’s a good day to spend some time with the family, at home or virtually. Work may get demanding and your contribution shall be reviewed. Too much stress may leave you exhausted.

LUCKY SIGN– A wooden box

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24–NOVEMBER 21

Make a vow to yourself that you will never let your old passion die. It’s time for you to revisit the same. The day has a progressive but lethargic energy, whatever you start, you will be able to finish slowly.

LUCKY SIGN– Ice cream

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22–DECEMBER 21

A call from far away or abroad can make your day. You feel special. A short getaway plan may just work out. Your current relationship may need some immediate answers.

LUCKY SIGN– A ball

CAPRICORN: December 22–January 19

It’s a good day to begin some new health routine. A book or an article can be inspirational in doing so. Something that you were considering as lost may be found.

LUCKY SIGN– A fly

AQUARIUS: January 20-February 18

You may get a sign to now finalize what you have been contemplating to do. Follow your instinct and keep a check on your negative emotions. The day has mixed results.

LUCKY SIGN– Dewdrops

PISCES: February 19–March 20

A timely suggestion from a superior is likely to save a lot of time. You may now feel confident to take a pending decision. Someone in the family might need medical help.

LUCKY SIGN– A Lake

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

