Horoscope Today, 3 December, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19
The day might begin with a feeling of inner peace and relaxation after a long period of exhaustion. You may feel like initiating and rolling out a new plan soon. A day to look out for close but forgotten friends.
LUCKY SIGN – Cinnamon spice
TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20
An offer that you have been contemplating on will take most of your mind space. Detach yourself from being overtly emotional. The limitations of the past can now consciously be improved upon.
LUCKY SIGN– A classic novel
GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21
A brand-new idea may become the trigger point for next few months. It is recommended to further develop it. You may try and seek some solitary space to produce some good work. Oily food must be avoided.
LUCKY SIGN– Antique furniture
CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22
The signs towards something important are subtle but might attract your attention. A female friend may offer a timely advice. An official outing might be an opportunity to project your image well.
LUCKY SIGN – Colorful pebbles
LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22
It looks like a regular day at the face of it, but you may notice gradual progress. You may be cautious of your conversations today; they may get misinterpreted. Prepare yourself ahead of the task coming your way.
LUCKY SIGN – Old Banyan tree
VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22
You’re serene from the outside but there might be disturbing thoughts within. Your little victories really matter to you. You may have to get more organized to get best results. A long journey might be coming up soon.
LUCKY SIGN – A cup of green tea
LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23
The past has left behind learnings, and you may need to execute those. Your family might be expecting you to give them clarity about a doubt they might have assumed. Movement at workplace is on the cards, anytime soon.
LUCKY SIGN – A red pen
SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – DECEMBER 31
A few new developments may have given you sleepless nights. Give things some time to settle down. A call from a close friend might give you new lease of life. Social work may attract your attention.
LUCKY SIGN – A tool kit
SAGITTARIUS: DECEMBER 3– DECEMBER 31
Topics of advanced studies or further learning may capture your attention today. Some new feelings may develop for a person you have recently met. Cash flow may be seen too.
LUCKY SIGN – A tan wallet
CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 32 – JANUARY 19
The new criteria of qualification for any admission may match yours. Some positive news about a lost person or an important document is expected. Stepping out or taking a break may be a good idea.
LUCKY SIGN – A copper article
AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18
You may feel attracted to some new sports activity. It’s a good day to feel useful & meet people. Stay prepared for any medical need. A phone call may change your plans for the day.
LUCKY SIGN – A golden watch
PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20
You may not be in a mood to appreciate surprises. Your old friendship may reach a stage of complication. If in self-doubt reach out to someone who may guide you. Indulging into sweets might not be a good idea.
LUCKY SIGN – A clear sky
(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)
