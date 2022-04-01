Horoscope Today, April 1, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Friday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, APRIL 1, 2022: The first day of the new month will teach a valuable lesson to Cancer. But for Sagittarius the new day will bring tons of responsibility at work. On April 1, Taurus should be careful. Capricorn shouldn’t be shocked if a blast of unexpected information come their way. Leo must begin the new month by start being more expressive. Aries, today your brain wants to break free. Let’s take a look at your zodiac signs in detail:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Freedom is the key

Today, you will observe that freedom is the key aspect for the day, also your brain is willing to break free in pursuit of independence in the ways of thinking. The sign is telling you where you should be. At the beginning of the new month, planet Mars is ruling your sign, the red colour, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide fortune.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Surrounded by pleasure and pain

The new month may give you’re the experience of the juxtaposition of pleasure and pain. On its first day. During the afternoon you might be weighed down with household tasks. But don’t be disappointed, as you will achieve whatever you desire later in the day. You will be guided towards luck by numbers 2 and 7, colour sangria and letters B, V, U this Friday

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Prioritise self-attention

On Friday, you need to pay attention to yourself. It appears that you think about others over yourself, so now, you must pay attention to your needs. Try and spend more time with your family and friends. Shades of purple, alphabets K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be favourable for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Valuable lessons to be learned

You are working slowly and steadily towards your goal. On your way, you may face unexpected obstacles. Don’t be discouraged, as you can’t plan for everything. There is a valuable lesson that you will learn today. Chose a salmon shade for luck, and rely on alphabets like H, D, and number 4 to bring good luck.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Pressure at work likely

On Friday, the pressure at work will be an all-time high. Today, you might also be tempted to go against your principles, but worry not, as you will be able to resist this. The golden colour, alphabets M, T and number 5 will guide you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Keep things real

Today, you need to be on the lookout for unexpected forks on your way. Your brain will be jolted from an outside source which will remind you to keep things real. Your favourable colour for this Friday is shell coral, lucky numbers would be 3, 8, and lucky letters P,T, and N.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Take chances financially

People will try to take your advantage, be careful. There could be small issues in your way, leading to your tense nature and will enhance your anger. Also, you will get inspired today, to take chances in monetary matters. Regain your lost charm. Mangano calcite colour will be a guiding force for you, choose numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T for help in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Imaginative day

Your imagination is running wild. Not just this, but your mind is running beyond boundaries. You must think according to your will, but do not forget to practice caution before taking any major step. Crimson red will be favourable for you, and numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you guidance throughout.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Hectic day at work

You will be loaded with responsibilities at work, but don’t be discouraged, as you are pro challenges and you will be taking all of it sportingly. Today you will be hyperactive and your friend list is likely to get longer. For Friday, jade green, alphabets B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you good fortune.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Control your emotions

While deciding your future, don’t let your emotions be a spoilsport. You need to start thinking practically, otherwise, your expectations and reality will not be on the same page. On Friday, rely on brown colour, numbers 10, 11, and the letters K, J, as they will bring you a fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Mentally distractive day

You will be experiencing mental distractions, which will pull you in different directions. You need to look at the situation as an amazing way to learn something new about yourself and others. Wear shades of red, chose numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S, as they will bring you luck today.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Stay away from drama

The day might not let you think straight. You need to avoid confusion by separating yourself from and your feelings from drama. The honeysuckle pink colour, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guiding force on Friday.

