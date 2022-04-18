Horoscope Today, April 18, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, APRIL 18, 2022: This Monday, Pisces are advised to practice gratitude and even manifest whatever it is they are seeking. For Gemini, Monday’s vibes require them to focus on the brighter side of things. Taurus might experience some overwhelming issues pertaining to romantic life. Libra are advised to pay attention to their financial issues.

Let us take a look at how this Monday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Difficulties in business

This Monday some of you might encounter some difficulties when it comes to executing plans regarding work. This obstacle could leave you feeling stuck and frustrated. However, you will find a ray of hope today and this energy can help you head back to brainstorm new ways to approach your personal and professional goals. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Monday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Love life dilemma

Some of you may be overwhelmed with some issues regarding your love life this Monday. This cosmic climate could threaten you with uncertainty about the path ahead when it comes to matters of romance and relationships. There may be some internal pressure to make important decisions on how to move forward.Get in touch with a friend to seek help this time. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Monday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Focus on the positive

There might be some issues or some people who may try to get on your nerves this Monday, but it is upto you how you respond to it. Focus on the optimistic side of life, as long as you do not let others get the better of you. For others, Monday’s planetary positions could assist them in making a move concerning a romantic connection. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Monday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Protect your vibe

Today, you need to ensure that you establish boundaries when it comes to protecting your mental and emotional peace. Those of you who are into spirituality, could harness Monday’s cosmic climate to your advantage. Getting a meditation session on Monday can provide some significant healing while giving your subconscious a chance to quiet down and find clarity. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Monday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Battling lazy vibes

Monday morning will not be an easy one, especially for those of you who have to get to work. As the weekend hangover envelopes you this morning some of you will be struggling to motivate themselves to work. This mood will not last long though. Some of you will experience elevated aura and creativity over the next couple of days. Your lucky colour this Monday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Be gentle on yourself

You may have planned this big ambitious goal for yourself for the coming days, however, you need to remind yourself that your body needs rest. Cut yourself some slack as you give your all to this big project of yours. For others, Monday’s cosmic climate will give you an opportunity to celebrate with friends and family. Your lucky colour for this Monday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Money matters

Monday’s planetary position could bring some financial stress for some of you. Avoid further damaging this energy by spending unnecessarily, or you could end up paying for it later. Some of you may need to analyse your bank account and spending habits. Today some of you may also be paying off and collecting debts. So get that passbook update and check who owes you how much. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Beware of your reaction

Today you might be a bit on the edge as some people get on your nerves, or you just impulsively react to something or someone that does not concern you at all. For others, Monday’s cosmic climate could inspire you to log off from the internet and work on a personal project. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Beware of miscommunication

There are high chances that you end up sleeping through your morning alarm this Monday. While others might have some miscommunication with their co-workers at the office. However, do not fret for this glitch in the matrix will clear by afternoon. Some of you may experience an elevation in your aura or popularity in the coming days. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Monday is jade green. For Monday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Focus on yourself

There may be some distractions, or issues affecting your calm aura this Monday. However,the only way to retrieve that calmness is if you go back to your safe space. Consider meditation or any other activity that brings you a sense of security. Some of you may even be going on a social event and reconnecting with friends. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Succumbing to pressure

The week may begin for some of you under pressure. Issues pertaining to personal and professional life may come to the fore demanding your complete attention. This energy will be quite heavy but try to adopt a flexible demeanor, especially if your traditional methods have not been as effective lately. However, evening will bring you some respite and probably even a fun outing. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Monday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Be grateful

Begin the week with a hearty expression of gratitude. There may be others who are having a rough day, but you should feel elevated and blissfully unaware of these tensions. Monday’s vibes are good for meditating on your hopes and dreams since the universe is likely to provide you with guidance on such goals. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Monday.

