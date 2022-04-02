Horoscope Today, April 2, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Saturday

The stars are foretelling success for Aries this Saturday. On April 2, Cancers will finalise some important dealings, while Leo will witness small squabbles throughout the day. Scorpio, you must start blushing as a proposal of your choice is coming your way today. Taurus must be cautious while shutting off from the rest of the world. Let’s dive deep into your zodiac signs.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Good day for both professional and personal front

Currently, you are high on life, so the day is great to finish all those tasks that you have kept pending. On April 2, you can also begin tasks that you hate doing like organising your wardrobe. If you are willing to bring in new business strategy, then you must go on, as the day is auspicious. Your fortune will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Saturday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide throughout.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Do not shut off from the world

You must be cautious while shutting off yourself from the rest of the world. You could be hesitant of talking to people and might feel that people are unworthy of your time. Isolating yourself is definitely not the solution, start communicating more. Planet Venus is the ruler of your sign, therefore wear subtle colours like Sangria for fortune. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Saturday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Great business plans in mind

On Saturday, you have great business plans in mind and you are desperate to launch them. Go ahead and do it, as your colleagues will completely support you. Shades like deep purple will be favourable for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Alphabets K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Saturday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Get ready for party

This Saturday, you will finalise a business dealing with your partner, and your high spirits might be subdued later in the day. However, you shouldn’t be discouraged and start getting ready for a party in the evening. Moon is ruling over you hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Saturday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance through your way.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Might feel insecure

You could appear tough and rather harsh. And therefore you feel insecure about how you express yourself and your feelings. You need to be careful about being too stingy. Your lucky colour this Saturday will be golden, as Sun rules over your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Great day on a professional front

On Saturday, your professional life might just bounce back up higher compared to other days. Start celebrating because you can expect incentives too. Today your family will pull you into their unconditional love. Your lucky colour for this Saturday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3, 8, and letters P, T, and N for fortune.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Shine bright at work

Today, on professional front, you will shine bright like a diamond. When it comes to relationships, start taking charge and look for optimistic results. Your sign is ruled by planet Venus, therefore wear mangano calcite shade and go for numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T for help in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Day brings proposal

The day is very charming, as a proposal of your choice is coming your way. During the afternoon you shall retreat into your shell. And you will sparkle at work. You are ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the crimson colour will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the alphabets N and Y will bring you guidance.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Business-related trip

On Saturday, you can expect to go on a business-related trip. During the afternoon money matters might prove certain troubles. Your zodiac sign is ruled by the planet Jupiter and therefore your lucky colour this Saturday is jade green. For April 2 letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you great fortune.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Bizarre frame of mind

April will keep you in bizarre frame of mind. At work, you will witness a pile of work on your table. You are likely to remain cautious in financial matters. Your favourable colour for Saturday is cinnamon-brown, as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and alphabet K, J will bring you guidance through your way.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Time is key

Today, you might realise the importance of time in the business world. You are extremely self-conscious about your words, making you think you have uttered something wrong all the time. Go for the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules over your sign. Numbers 10, 11, and the alphabets G and S will bring you luck this Saturday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Mind other’s privacy

Today you will be in a calm state of mind. You also need to be careful from stepping into someone’s private life. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Neptune and the shade honeysuckle pink will suit you. Today go for numbers 9, 12, and alphabets D, C, J, and T will be your guiding force on Saturday.

