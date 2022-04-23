Horoscope Today, April 23, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Saturday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, APRIL 23, 2022: April 23 will be great for Aries, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. Saturday will bring good news for these signs. Here is the summary for all the signs to help people rest of the signs get through the day by knowing what to expect.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Office would be a happy place

Workplace performance will be top-notch. You will have a smile on your face today. You will be physically and mentally devoted to work. Colour red and numbers 8 & 1, along with letters A, E, and L will be great for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Extramarital affairs will do you no good

Stay away from extramarital affairs to avoid problems. You might spend it for charity today. Lawyers may have to revisit old cases. Colour white along with numbers 2 & 7, and the letters U, A, and V will prove to be favourable today.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Past problem might haunt you

Extra workload is a possibility today. Problems of the past might haunt you again. Your relationship might see some negative development due to your behaviour. Lucky colour for today is yellow along with numbers 3 & 6, and letters G, K, and C.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Increase in reputation and marriage fixations

You might get a big project at the workplace. Bachelors may get their marriage fixed. Reputation amongst peers will improve. Number 4 along with white colour, and letters H, D will be favourable for you today.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Father’s health may deteriorate

Close friends might ask for help. Father’s help may worry you. Important work will be paused due to problems. Golden colour with number 5 and the letters M & T are amazing for you today.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Chaotic daily routine and family issues

The sun might hurt you today. The family will not easily accept the love of your life. You will be in chaos regarding your daily routine. Lucky colour would be green, numbers 8 and 3 along with letters N, P, and T are also favourable today.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Weakness, fatigue and hindrance in ceremonies

Government service employees need to be patient. Weakness and fatigue are a possibility. Wedding ceremonies might be hindered. Silver colour, and the numbers 7 and 2, along with letters T & R will be the ones that would guide you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Cleverness will greatly benefit

Difficult tasks will be completed easily with your clever attitude. Financial dilemmas might be over. Technical people will have a good day. Red is your colour for today and numbers 1 & 8 along with letters N and Y are the favourable ones.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Students need to pay attention

Don’t find faults in others, focus on your duties. Family members might face discord. Students might face problems in their studies. The bronze colour along with numbers 12 & 9, and the letters P, D, and B will be great for you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

New friends and preparation for event

You will make new friends at office. You will prepare for some important upcoming ceremony or event. You will perform duties peacefully. The cyan colour and numbers 10, 11, along with letters J & K will be lucky for you today.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Don’t make hasty financial decisions

Your opinion might not be appreciated by others. Home appliances will have problems. Huge financial deals will bring you loss if not thought about carefully. Colour cyan, numbers 11 & 10, and the letters S and G will be amazing today, for you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Appreciation for efficiency and inheritance of ancestral property

You might get the ownership of ancestral property. You will properly handle family matters. Your office friends will appreciate your work performance. Numbers 9 & 12 and colour yellow along with letters J, C, D & T are the favourite ones for you today.

