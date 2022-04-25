Horoscope Today, April 25, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, APRIL 25, 2022: Aries to focus on finances; Aquarius to face domestic drama. Check out what’s in store for you this Sunday

This Sunday, the effects of the upcoming solar eclipse on April 30 will already start taking place. Communication snags and last minute changes in schedule might affect Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Meanwhile, Scorpio may experience some drama in their relationship department. For Taurus, Sunday will be about living the main character’s energy.

Let us take a look at how this Sunday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Focus on family

Aries must take good care of their family members, especially children. A mini-vacation is recommended. It will help you feel better and keep stress at bay. Mars is ruling your sign. For today, 9 and 27 are your go-to numbers. Letters – M and U will help you crave the path.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Sporty day

The time has come when you need to take a moment and think about yourself. Focus on physical activities today. Pick up your favourite sports and hit the field. Well, in the middle of all this, don’t forget your partner. They can be tough on you. So don’t be annoyed and take care of things. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus. Pink is your lucky colour.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Financial issues

Gemini must keep a check on their finances. An unexpected set of gifts from some distant relatives and friends might make your day. Don’t take any decision in the heat of the moment. There are possibilities you will regret it later. Take care of your parents. Blue is your colour for the day. And, your ruling planet is Mercury.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

A fruitful day

Meeting an old friend is a good idea. The day is going to be hectic. But don’t get worked up, your health will completely support you. And, those you are married please don’t get disheartened if your partner isn’t supporting you. Your ruling planet is Moon. Hot pink is your colour. Don’t forget.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Health is wealth

It is a great day to give up drinking. After all, as they say, health is the key to all things good. Your financial situation will get better as you will see profit coming your way. It’s time to trust your partner and take a call on your future. Sun is your planet. Your lucky colour is grey.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Hectic Day

For the entire day, you will be busy with work. Do expect a note of appreciation from your boss. Focus on your goals and try to finish your task list for the day. Don’t keep stuff for tomorrow. At home, your spouse will plan a surprise for you. Your zodiac sign is ruled by Mercury. Purple is your colour for the day.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Avoid Diversions

Don’t make an investment without taking proper advice. There are chances of you losing the entire money. Control your emotions. Don’t let your partner fool you. For Libra, Venus is your plant. Peach is your colour for the day.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Take it slow

If possible, take the day off and rest. Recharge your body and chill at home. If you are feeling bored, go for a walk with your friends in the evening. It will lift your spirits. Mars is your planet. Pick black as your OOTD.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Don’t take stress

Don’t make any commitment without checking on the timeline. You need to have faith in yourself and let the ball rolling. An evening with friends and some good entertainment is all you need to keep the stress away. Jupiter is ruling your planet. Light blue is your colour the day.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Smile, please

Don’t let that smile get off your face today. A beautiful fact about your married life will make your day. Maintain a task list and finish all your work before heading home. Saturn is ruling your sign. YOur lucky colour is white

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Stay cool

An argument at workplace can make things worse. Don’t let people have an impression of you. Stay cool and focus on your work. Love matters need to be handled with care. Your zodiac sign is ruled by Saturn. Lucky colour? Cream.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Fun-filled day

Overall it is going to be a great day for you. YOur family will be extremely supportive today. Plan a dinner or a movie night after work. Bright red is your colour for the day. Neptune rules your zodiac sign. And, all the best.

