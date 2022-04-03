Horoscope Today, April 3, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Sunday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, APRIL 3, 2022: This Sunday, Aries will have work responsibilities, Taurus will have work pressure and things will finally work out for Gemini. Meanwhile, Cancer will have a good day in terms of their love life. Read what’s in store for you on April 3:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Keep up with your confidence

Things might not go according to your plan so remember to maintain your confidence. Ruled by the planet Mars, Aries will have work responsibilities on Sunday. Numbers 1, 8, and the alphabet A, L, and E will be guiding you today, and your lucky colour is red.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Maintain relationships with your business partner

Sunday seems to be a tough day for Taurus as they can face money problems. Invest wisely in any business and maintain relationships with your business partner. Your lucky colour for today is white, and you will be guided by numbers 2, 7, and alphabets B, V, and U.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Your hard work will pay off

Sunday would be good for your work life and you will have good work opportunities. Your hard work will show results while money and health matters will stay sorted for Gemini today. Go for colour Yellow today, and Gemini will be guided by numbers 3, 6, and alphabets K, C, and G.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Overwhelming day for love relationships

Cancer might feel overwhelming with your love relationship, make sure not to get stressed over it. You need some rest from your work, make the right use of your Sunday. Color milky would bring good luck for you today, and number 4 and the alphabet D, H will be guiding you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Kids will be the center of attraction today

Your kids will achieve good success in their studies, but their health could be a concern. Manifesting will also work today for you so focus on the better things. On Sunday, you can wear a golden colour accessory as it would be lucky for you. Leo will be guided by the number 5 and the alphabet M, T.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Make important life decisions

You will take major decisions today that will bring positivity to your life. Try to work things out with your partner and show respect and affection to make your relationship better. Green is your colour for Sunday. Numbers3, 8, and the alphabet P, T, and N will be guiding you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Love and luck are in your favour today

You will be having a great day with your partner, and things that have been all over the place will be sorted out today. You will invest time in religious activity today. Try to focus on today and stay calm. White is your lucky colour today. Libra’s are guided by numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

The day will be filled with enthusiasm

Sunday will be a fun day for Scorpio as you will have enough energy to work on your endeavors. A new job offer might be there, and you will spend a great time with your family. Your lucky colour for today is Red, numbers 1, 8, and the alphabet N, Y are guiding you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

New opportunities may appear

For students, academic opportunities may appear while business owners might make new clients today. The day will go great with your partner, remember to take their advice on important decisions. Yellow is your colour today, and numbers 9, 12, and alphabets B, D, and P will be guiding you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

You will get success

If you have been working on something for a long time and waiting for results then today is the day for you. Do not take stress about anything and focus on your work. Cyan colour is good for you today. Numbers 10, 11, and the alphabets K, and J are great for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Might face conflict

Aquarius are likely to face conflict today. Focus on self-improvement and mind your business. Your life partner will motivate you today. Cyan colour is good for you today. Numbers 10, 11, and the alphabets G and S are guiding you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pay attention to what you say

Sunday can be a bit controversial for Pisces. You might end up saying things that get you in trouble. Quality time with family will be there. Intimacy will increase in romantic relationships. Yellow is your lucky colour today. Numbers 9, 12, and the alphabets D, C, J, and T are guiding you.

