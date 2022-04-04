Horoscope Today, April 4, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Monday

Horoscope Today, April 4, 2022: Today, Taurus can feel a little stressed as a result of their bad decisions. Aries, you might get a marriage proposal today from your loved one. Leo will be busy with personal and professional responsibilities on the first day of the week. Check out what’s in store for your this Monday.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

A marriage proposal might come

If you are unmarried then you might get a marriage proposal today. For Aries, today is the day to show kindness. It is suggested to flow with the tide today. Your colour for today is red, and you will be guided by the numbers 1, 8, and alphabets A, L, and E.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Do not sabotage yourself

Monday can be stressful for you as you are likely to take wrong decisions. It is one of those days which will make you feel lonely, and it looks like you have a deep inner mystery to solve. White colour will bring you luck today, and numbers 2, 7, and alphabets A, V, and U will be guiding you today.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Make effort to increase your income

You will learn that concentration is the key to accomplishment today. Might get in an argument with someone aggressive. You will also make a great effort to make more income. Yellow is your colour today, and numbers 3, 6, and alphabets K, C, and G will be guiding you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

You will have a fun and favourable day

Your day seems to be great as you will get something, you have been waiting to get. The entire day will be favourable for you and will be full of fun and excitement. Number 4 and alphabets D and H are guiding you today. Milky colour will bring you luck on Monday.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

The day will be filled with work

Monday seems to be a bit hectic for Leos as they have many work responsibilities. Golden is your colour for Monday. Money problems may come and you might end up borrowing money from relatives. Number 5 is your lucky number today, and alphabets M and T are guiding you today.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Listen to your partner today

Monday has brought cosmic energies and positivity for you, Virgo. Make use of them and have a peaceful day, you might think you buy a new vehicle. Listening to your partner today will be helpful. Green is your lucky colour for Monday. Numbers 3, 8, and alphabets P, T, and N will be guiding you today.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Lady luck is here to save you today

Libra is in for lady luck today. If you are in the banking business then there are chances of getting a good profit. You will also make decisions that will provide you mental peace. White is your lucky colour for Monday. Numbers 2, 7, and alphabets R, and T are guiding you today.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Negative thoughts will distract you

Today you will be getting many negative thoughts but try to not focus on them. You might start working on your hindered work. Other than the day is favourable for financial gains and income. Red is your favorite colour for Monday. Number 1, 8, and alphabets N, and Y are guiding you today.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Chances of pilgrimage

Seems like Sagittarius are in for a religious trip today. You might stay surrounded by your friends, family, or co-workers. Yellow is your colour today, and numbers 9, 12, and alphabets B, D, and P will be guiding you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Will be distracted by your workplace

Capricorns, your day will be busy being distracted by your workplace. Chances of sudden expenses are also there. Cyan colour is good for you today. Numbers 10, 11, and the alphabets K, and J are leading you on Monday.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Financial gains in the business

Today seems good for Aquarius as they may get some financial gains in the business. Also, you might get the chance to catch up with old friends. Cyan colour is good for you today. Numbers 10, 11, and the alphabets G and S are guiding you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Success in competitive exams

If you are a student then, good news for you as today you might get success in competitive exams. Also, today is not the day to argue with your life partner. Yellow is your lucky colour today. Numbers 9, 12, and the alphabets D, C, J, and T are guiding you.

