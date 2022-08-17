Horoscope Today, August 17, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Wednesday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, AUGUST 17, 2022: Teachers and professors in the Scorpio zodiac sign will be honoured. On this day Capricorns will have trust issues with their life partners. Sagittarius on the other hand might get involved in an argument with some of their relatives. Leos will meanwhile enjoy the day to the fullest as the day is full of good news for them. To know what else the universe has planned for you this Wednesday, take a read here.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Profits from marketing-related activities

You will have an advantage over your coworkers at the office. You could seal some major business deals. Profits will be made from marketing-related events. This day, the colour red, as well as the numbers 1 and 8, will be fortunate for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

A long day lies ahead

You will not live up to your family members’ expectations. You may experience a headache. Your carelessness in business may cost you dearly. There are chances that married lives become strained. For good fortune, use the colour white, as well as the numbers 2 and 7.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Advice from your friends will benefit

You will take part in intellectual conversations. The obstacles coming in your marriage will fade away. You will benefit from the advice of your friends. You will remain happy knowing about the success of your kid. The lucky numbers for you are 3 and 6, and the lucky colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Career opportunities for women

Women may receive some good job opportunities. People involved in research will perform admirably. Your performance will be appreciated at the office. Politics will pique your interest. Your lucky number is four, and the lucky colour is milky.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Success in job interviews

Working professionals may advance in their careers. Job interviews have a chance of success. Your business has a good chance of expanding and progressing. You might wish to change careers. Today your lucky colour is gold, and your lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

A few challenges in business

Keep a check on your kid’s company. There may be some difficulties in the business. Your relatives may bring you some unfavourable news. For a lucky day, focus on the numbers 3 and 8 and the colour green.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Respect the feelings of your life partner

Students can achieve extraordinary academic success. You will attempt to be a multi-tasker. Don’t belittle your life partner. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white, will guide you through the day.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

You can plan for business expansion

Individuals belonging to the teaching profession will be honoured. You may go shopping with your family. You could think about expanding your business. The numbers 1 and 8, as well as the colour red, will be highly beneficial to you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

You may indulge in an argument with a relative

Managers will cause problems for working professionals. You should make it a habit to solve your problems on your own. You may have disagreements with a relative. Use numbers 9 and 12, and the colour yellow for assistance.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Trust issues in marriage

You might face some financial problems. Avoid being in the company of bad people; or else, your reputation will suffer. You may experience severe mental anguish. Your marital relationship may be afflicted by trust issues. Use the numbers 10 and 11 and the colour cyan.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Expenses for good deeds

A wish of yours may come true. You might be invited to take part in an important meeting. You will want to spend money on good deeds. Today, the numbers 10 and 11, as well as the colour cyan, will be helpful to you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Wrong decisions will get you into troubles

You and your friends could go to family events. Your children may be able to pursue successful careers. Avoid engaging in illegal activities. You may face difficulties as a result of poor decisions. Your favourable numbers are 9 and 12, whereas your favourable colour is yellow.

