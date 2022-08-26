Horoscope Today, August 26, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius, And Other Zodiac Signs for Friday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, AUGUST 26, 2022: Individuals belonging to the Cancer zodiac sign must pay attention to the advice given by their life partner as it is going to benefit them a lot. Sagittarius are recommended to follow healthy eating habits to avoid stomach pain. Capricorn will be able to get their projects back on track after a long-standing hindrance. The day is just perfect for Libra to appear for an interview. To know what else the universe has in store for you this Friday, take a look here.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Cervical pain may trouble you

Youngsters will be worried about their careers. Try to behave in a nice and friendly manner to your neighbours. You might go to a friend’s place. You may go through cervical pain. The colour red, and the numbers 1 and 8, will be lucky for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Be careful in legal matters

You should try to keep a disciplined daily routine. Your business will earn profits but your stress level will also increase. Do not be careless in legal matters. The colour white, as well as the numbers 2 and 7, will show you light toward the right path.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

You might take part in religious activities

Your seniors at the office will be supportive of you. You will receive appreciation for your work. You will dominate your foes. Today religious activities can interest you. The lucky numbers for you are 3 and 6, and the lucky colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Life partner’s advice will greatly benefit you

You should put effort to know yourself better. Unnecessary show-off will not get you good results. Listen to the advice given by your life partner. The milky colours along with the number four are auspicious for you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Business losses will be restored

Do not either borrow or lend money to someone. The performance of your junior employees will make you happy. The losses you incurred in business will be recovered. For a brighter day, use the colour gold and the number 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Worried about expenses

Money-related matters will become a cause of concern for you. Being overconfident can ruin your work. It will be tough to accomplish the desired outcomes in business. Focus on the numbers 3 and 8 and the colour green to get some ease.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Job/college interviews will be successful

You can get success if you are appearing in a job or college interview. Your plans will be executed properly at the office. You will enjoy a loving marital relationship. Numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white, will add luck to your day.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Time for some recognition in society

Your work efficiency at work is likely to increase. You will be well known in society. You should think twice before speaking. Students will be dedicated to their studies. Your lucky numbers are 1 and 8, and your lucky colour is red.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Unhealthy eating habits can create stomach pain

Your boss may give you more work but you will be smart enough to complete all your tasks. Unhealthy eating habits may cause stomach pain and gas-related issues. You can get an option to sort out legal disputes. The lucky numbers for you are 9 and 12 whereas your colour is yellow.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Hindered work will resume

The projects which were stalled due to lack of funds can restart. Social and professional circle of yours will increase. Unannounced guests may arrive at your residence. The numbers 10 and 11, as well as the colour cyan, will bring your good fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Avoid making big changes in business

You will be concerned about the health of your mother. Misunderstandings may spoil your relations with others. Don’t share important matters with someone when you are emotional. Try not to introduce big changes in your business. The numbers 10 and 11, as well as the colour cyan, will be useful to you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

You will feel much better healthwise

You may face challenges in ancestral property-related matters. You can get rid of health issues. You are going to concentrate on your goals. Your quality of work will increase but you will remain unsatisfied with your achievements. The numbers 9 and 12, as well as the colour yellow, will offer you assistance.

