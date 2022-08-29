Horoscope Today, August 29, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, AUGUST 29, 2022: Cancerians associated with the stock market business could garner high profits. The day of people born under the zodiac sign Leo is likely to commence on a good note. On the other hand, Virgos might get good career opportunities and the family issues of the Aquarians is likely to get resolved. To find out what the universe has in cards for you in detail, read all the way through.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Abstain from making hasty decisions

Your routine is likely to stay disciplined. Government servants may be highly appreciated by their bosses. Today might turn out favourable for making property deals. You should abstain from making hasty decisions. Your lucky colour is red and your lucky numbers are 1,8.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Improve your work methodology

Marriages might get fixed. People may get impressed by your discipline. Your financial condition is likely to remain good. Today might be a little hectic. You should try to improve your work methodology. The colour white as well as the numbers 2 and 7 are particularly favourable for you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Set for an official trip

Working professionals could embark on an official trip. You might consider purchasing a new vehicle. Business professionals might obtain success. Your social life is likely to be commendable. The colour yellow and the numbers 3, 6 are fortunate for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Profits in stock market investments

Promotion might be in the cards for people associated with politics. You may make good use of your capabilities. The chances of investments being profitable in stock markets are high. The probable positive change in your personality is likely to improve your relationships. Your fortunate colour is milky and your fortunate number is 4.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Debtors might return your money

The day will commence on a good note. People associated with the finance industry will garner excellent profits. Your debtors might return your money. Students might succeed in competitive exams. The colour gold and the number five are particularly fortunate for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Great career opportunities ahead

Your prestige in society could soar. Working professionals may perform excellently in their jobs. Promotion might be in the cards for people in the private sector. You could get great career opportunities. The colour green is lucky for you and so are the numbers 3,8.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Good time for business

Chances for you to be assigned an important task are high. People doing business could garner high profits with little effort. The income of corporate workers might soar. The colour white and the numbers 2,7 are particularly lucky for you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Creative juices will flow

Chances for you to spend quality time with your partner are high. You might take interest in creative activities. Things in your family could get chaotic due to the arrival of guests. Today will be a favourable day for you. Use the colour red and the numbers 1, 8 for luck.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Romance in marriage

You might be able to complete your tasks with little effort. Chances for your tires to strengthen with your family are high. Your marital relationship would be full of romance. You should not disrespect other people’s feelings. Use the colour yellow as well as the numbers 9,12 in need when in need of fortune.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Socialise with powerful people

Chances for marital issues to resolve are high. You could be in a dominating position at work. Government servants may be able to complete their tasks without any hindrance. You might make strong acquaintances with prominent people. Your lucky colour is cyan and your lucky numbers are 10,11.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Family issues to get resolved

People associated with import-export business could sign huge business deals. Chances are that your lifestyle will improve. Things could be slightly difficult for the political servants. Your family issues might get resolved. The colour cyan and the numbers 10, 11 are particularly fortunate for you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Party time

Students might get rid of hindrances in their education. Chances are that you might throw a party at home. You could spend some quality time with your partner. students might obtain success in competitive exams. Abstain from being irritable as it might tarnish your married life. The colour yellow and the numbers 9, 12 will be there for you in need.

