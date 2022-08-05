Horoscope Today, August 5, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Friday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, AUGUST 5, 2022: The day is going to be quite taxing on the people born under the Cancer zodiac sign. They would have to go through a lot, physically and mentally, today. However, Leos will have a great day as their problems related to money will be resolved. On the other hand, Aquarius are advised not to do anything which makes their life partner upset. To know more about what stars have in store for you this Friday, take a look below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

You will be happy with your kid’s achievements

The workload in government jobs will increase. You will be pleased with your kid’s achievements. Risky but wise business decisions will lead to great success. The colour red, as well as the numbers 1 and 8, will add luck to your day.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Living standards will increase

Students will plan to work part-time in addition to their studies. Your standard of living will rise. Your marital relationship will become more loving. Even your opponents will be inspired by your talent. Use the colour white, as well as the numbers 2 and 7, for good luck.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Try to be more adaptable

You can start a new business with excellence. Keep your language in check. You must be flexible and adaptable. There will be happiness in your home. You could take a business trip. Your lucky numbers for the day are 3 and 6, and your lucky colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Do not trust new friends blindly

You will have to face criticism at the office because of bad performance. You could be experiencing health issues. Don’t put too much faith in your new friends. Instead of interfering in the affairs of others, you should concentrate on your own work. The milky colours and the number four can help ease your day.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Cash crunch problems will be solved

You should keep everything transparent in your partnership-based business. Look after your important belongings with safety and care. The problem of cash crunch will solve. The cash crunch problem will be resolved. Gold is your lucky colour today, whereas 5 is your lucky number.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

You will further develop your skills

You will solve your problems tactfully. Your creative skills will improve. You could buy gifts for your children. Your influence in your family will grow. The numbers 3 and 8 as well as the colour green will make your day brighter.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Don’t brag about your accomplishments

Investing money without conducting adequate research may result in financial losses. Your talent will be acknowledged, but do not brag about your achievements. To be successful at work, you will need to put in the extra effort. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white, will guide you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Avoid travelling by road at night

In the first half of the day, you may have to do a lot of running around. You shouldn’t flout your own morals and ethics in life. Travelling by road at night should be avoided. The numbers 1 and 8, as well as the colour red, are auspicious for you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

You will sort the hindrances at office

You might receive big orders in your business. You will overcome obstacles at work. Love partners will be devoted to one another. Your family’s elders will be pleased with you. Your exam results will be positive. For guidance, focus on the numbers 9 and 12, as well as the colour yellow.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

People in sales & marketing sector may find new clients

You will put in a lot of effort to achieve your goals. Your overseas trip will result in financial gains. Individuals in sales and marketing may find some new clients. The lucky numbers for you are 10 and 11.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Your life partner may remain upset with you

Your life partner may become agitated with you. You should avoid doing unnecessary activities. Trading on the stock market and making risky investments will exacerbate your problems. The numbers 10 and 11, as well as the colour cyan, will be helpful to you during this day.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Your interest in supernatural things will increase

Allow no room for doubt or suspicion in your romantic relationship. Take care of the health of your children. If you can’t concentrate on your work, don’t do it. Your interest in supernatural things will grow. Your lucky numbers are 9 and 12, and your lucky colour is yellow.

