Horoscope Today, December 22: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A new topic of interest may over power every other emotion right now. You could be in a hurry to begin something new as it might be time. A well-wisher is likely to have a fulfilling time around you.

LUCKY SIGN: A sunflower

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Some new opening or opportunity might catch your eye, although you may not have gone seeking. You might like to spend most of your time in a quiet space. A latest financial scheme may grab your attention.

LUCKY SIGN: Yellow candle

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A friend or an old colleague may land up at your place unannounced. You may stay distracted due to multiple tasks at the same time. Driving rash can easily be avoided.

LUCKY SIGN: A buddha statue

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

There could be a meteoric rise in your self-confidence. You might step out today to attend a cultural event. The money you may have invested earlier begins to show good results.

LUCKY SIGN: A guitar

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You may notice a change in your overall approach towards a seemingly difficult task. A good support from friends may take you easily to the other side. A mature call about a pending issue needs to be taken now,

LUCKY SIGN: A creeper

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

There are new signs of self-improvement practice. You may go through some anxiety in an unexpected situation. Trip plans may seem to be clearer now.

LUCKY SIGN: A keychain

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Things might be slightly premature to be discussed right now. If an advise is coming from a family member, you may choose to listen. You may get thinking about purchasing a new vehicle.

LUCKY SIGN: A wall display

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

There could be nothing like a permanent solution. You must watch your words before questioning someone else. A tense situation may keep your unnecessarily occupied.

LUCKY SIGN: A black diary

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Maintaining an asset now may seem difficult. You may experience a mild disturbance in financial matters. Your child may need some urgent assistance.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue crystal

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You might not be keen or have the designated time, but you may have to step out for entertainment. A feeling of being lost amongst the crowd may be felt. You may sample some meditative music techniques.

LUCKY SIGN: A tea cup

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

A prosperous feeling may help you kickstart your day. A notice of relevance may catch your attention. You may also feel like indulging in shopping for yourself.

LUCKY SIGN: A chessboard

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Parents may have the last say in an argument with you. Someone who you may have considered close to you, may ignore you for some time. A last minute creative call that you might take shall save the project.

LUCKY SIGN: A limited edition (article).

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

