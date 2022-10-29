Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Saturday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 29, 2022: Geminis are likely to win disputes. Leos could indulge in charitable activities. While people born under the zodiac sign Scorpio could get in trouble due to old debts. Libras are likely to have a pleasurable married life. On the other hand, jealousy could emerge among the co-workers of Sagittarians. Capricorns may get neglected at work and Pisces should obey their parents. Want to find out your future for the day in detail? Read below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

No hasty decisions

There are likely to be profits in tourism businesses. You may be concerned about your boss. Do not make hasty decisions. People might appreciate you. The colour red along with the numbers 1 and 8, will make your day fortunate.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Completion of pending tasks

Working professionals may get challenging tasks. Do not lie. You should be fearless in every situation. Your halted tasks might get completed. Think things through while getting into a partnership-based business. Use the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the white colour for guidance.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

You may win disputes

You are likely to win disputes. Things might be stressful till noon. Hindered work could get completed. You might spend time strategizing. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 6. On the other hand, your lucky colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Your actions might affect others

Do not let distrust emerge in your relationship. Take care of your family members. Children might get scolded by their parents. Your actions might affect others. Use the number 4 and milky colours for good luck.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Involvement in charitable activities

Avoid arguing with your partner; Doing so may escalate things. You should conclude your work quickly. You should set goals and hustle to achieve them. You might indulge in charitable activities. Your lucky colour is gold and the lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Daily routine could get impacted

Negative thoughts may impact your daily routine. Spend more time with loved ones. Do not spend too much time on screen. Your sleep cycle may get disturbed. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 are particularly fortunate for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Good married life

You might indulge in your hobbies. You are likely to have a pleasurable married life. You may be in a good mood. You could get a new job. Chances are that your partner will be loyal. Choosing the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white will grace your day with good luck.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Troubles due to old debts

Do not take others’ advice on your family matters. Complete all-important work before noon. You may not want to do social activities. Troubles could emerge due to old debts. You are likely to be cautious about your reputation. Choose the numbers 1 and 8 along with the colour red to ease your day.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Jealous co-workers

You may consider working on new projects. Co-workers are likely to be jealous of you. Hurdles in foreign trips could vanish. You may spice up your married life with romance. The day could be slightly challenging. The numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow will grace your day with luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Could face neglection at work

Do not waste your time on pointless trips. You may be concerned due to your children’s health and behaviour. You might get neglected at work. The colour cyan and the numbers 10 and 11 will brighten your day.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Respect your children’s opinions

There could be financial gains. You should respect your children’s opinions. May reap the rewards of your past efforts. You might upgrade your business to the latest technology. Use the numbers 10 and 11 along with the colour cyan whenever you feel stuck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Obey your parents

Work stress could increase. You might dominate your co-workers. Friends might give you joyous news. Students might try developing additional skills. You should obey your parents. You could surprise your life partner with a gift.

9 and 12 are your lucky numbers whereas yellow is your lucky colour.

