Horoscope Today, December 02, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, December 02, 2021: Feel free to spend more time by yourself, Aries. Aim to balance your personal and professional life, Taurus. The lessons learnt from a major turning point will be clear soon, Gemini. An unexpected break will help you understand things better, Cancer. Extricate yourself if you feel you are deeper than you would like, Leo. Virgo, your patience will soon pay off. Think of a smart backup plan, Libra. Scorpio, your impatience will come to your rescue. Sagittarius, embrace that intimidating idea wholeheartedly. Cling on to it when the window of opportunity opens, Capricorn. Your capabilities will be understood by others Aquarius. Pisces, someone’s new ideas are making you uncomfortable.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Beware of being overly brazen

The cosmos invigorates you and incites you into action. An ideal day to say it as it is when it is about intimate relationships and collaborations. Beware of being overly brazen as the universe will soften any residual tensions. Red is the favourable colour and numbers like 8 and 1 add to your lucky charm. Rashi letters A, L, E will benefit your sign, ruled by planet Mars.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Speak the truth

You are called to be decisive in the relationship department. You are encouraged to speak the truth and take action around nagging partnership narratives. Leave it to the conjecture of Venus in the sky to smooth over any ruffled feathers. Favourable numbers 2 and 7 and colour white should guide you. Rashi letters like B, V and U will bring luck to your sign ruled by Venus.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Reconnect with your body

You have a tendency to be swept up into your mental world. The cosmos is urging you to reconnect with your body and ground back down with exercise and a healthy diet. The day will make it easy to release pent-up energy and take action through physical activities. Expect health flare ups if you don’t find an outlet. Your favourable numbers are 3 and 6 and yellow colour supports you. As your sign is ruled by planet Mercury, rashi letters K, C, G will prove lucky.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You may need to call the shots

You may need to call the shots today so no surprises there. The planetary alignment makes it easy for you to make decisions and move forward with idle plans, on the creative and romantic front. The cosmos will soften the vibe and make it an ideal date night. Moon rules your sign and luck will be by your side with rashi letters, D, H. Number 4 and colour milky white favours you.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

An ideal day to address the unpleasant

You are likely to keep a low profile today. The pairing of the planets will increase any latent frustrations around home and family issues. An ideal day to address the unpleasant but be mindful of forcing too much with this energy. Later it will become easy to smooth things over.

Turn to number 5 for luck. Your sign is ruled by the Sun and the golden colour and rashi letters M and T will support you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

An ideal day for action-taking

Watch what you speak today. When it comes to your temper, you are prone to get riled up by the smallest things and lash out at anyone without a second thought. This excess of energy makes it an ideal day for action-taking and decisive choices. The cosmos will intensify romantic feelings later in the day. Number 3, and 8 will guide your sign ruled by planet Mercury. Rashi letters P, T, and N and green colour are lucky for you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Be mindful of impulse spending

Get right down to action today as today is an ideal day to work on projects or ideas that have remained stagnant. The current planetary pairing is likely to rile up financial frustrations so be mindful of impulse spending. Later on, the cosmos helps soften and slow down the atmosphere.

White colour and rashi letters R and T are lucky. Planet Venus rules your sign and numbers like 2 and 7 will enhance your personality.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Aim to activate your excess energy

It’s easy to get worked up as the universe invigorates you into action. The pairing also increases your temper and irritability. Aim to activate your excess energy rather than pushing down all the frustration. Heartfelt conversations will be welcomed into your orbit. Let luck be by your side with rashi letters N and Y. Planet Mars rules your sign and numbers 1 and 8 and red colour will guide you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You will be tackling head-on issues

Don’t turn away from what’s heading your way. You will be tackling head-on issues that frustrate you. The current planetary pairing prompts you into action-taking. External events that reflect your inner reality will also crop up. Later the planetary alignment restores some sweetness. Planet Jupiter rules your sign and colour yellow and numbers 12 and 9 will be lucky. Rashi letters B, D and P will ease your mind.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You may encounter frustrations

You’re charging full steam as the cosmic landscape imbues the day with a strong urge to make decisive choices. You may encounter frustrations around friends or community so be careful of lashing out. The current alignment acts as a soothing balm to looming irritations. Luck will be on your side with numbers like 10, 11. Saturn is your ruling planet so rashi letters K and J, cyan colour are lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Focus in a new direction

While hatching career plans, you have been a very busy individual. It’s time to focus in a new direction and tie up any loose ends around your ambitions. You are being encouraged to cultivate closure. It’s likely to be a low-key, low energy day. Cyan colour and numbers 10 and 11 will favour you. Planet Saturn rules your sign so rashi letter G and S will support you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pull the trigger on big plans

You are set to pull the trigger on big plans. Ensure which are your visions you wish to bring into fruition. The cosmic landscape gives you a welcome boost of energy but is likely to tinge your self-expression. Soothing support will be extended via friends and community. Planet Jupiter rules your sign so the colour yellow will be lucky for you. Rashi letters D, C, J and T numbers 9 and 12 will favour you.

