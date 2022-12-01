Horoscope Today, 01 December, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A series of incidents may not have worked in your favour in the recent past, but the patterns seems to be changing now. You are likely to feel more in control. If someone asks for a favour, you may choose to ignore.

LUCKY SIGN– A streetlight

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Most of the people you know may not be the ones to help when needed. You need to evaluate and trust your own potential. A lucrative offer might be coming your way. Must consider.

LUCKY SIGN– A neon sign

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Some ex-colleague of yours might still be keeping a keen watch on your progress. There is a likelihood of an argument at home, that may lead to some ill feelings. The investments you’d made in the past, may now reap benefits.

LUCKY SIGN– A toad

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Keeping it simple might really help. Also try to avoid unnecessary complications. There might be a health issue which may be of concern. An old friend may reappear in your life.

LUCKY SIGN– A diamond

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

An emotional outburst might happen in the day. Your family may not support you as much as you would’ve been expecting. Do not take too many risks as of now both on the emotional or mental front.

LUCKY SIGN– A salt lamp

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You might feel a certain balance from within but may still develop anxiety. There are new opportunities on the horizon especially if you’re in the field of journalism. Take care of your belongings.

LUCKY SIGN– Neem tree

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your desire to accomplish more than what can manage may at time leave you exhausted. You may also get bored of things too soon. Take time out to rejuvenate and then come back to take a plunge.

LUCKY SIGN– A silicon mould

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Your primary objective of making money on your terms might be accomplished successfully. A support from an unknown source may save the day. Your public speaking skills might be put to test.

LUCKY SIGN– An indoor plant

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 30– DECEMBER 21

Your opinion in a critical matter may be considered. Your standing and power at the workplace shall be recognised. You may receive a surprise gift from someone who cares about you genuinely.

LUCKY SIGN– A silk scarf

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

A small objection or resistance may turn into a serious argument, hence avoid confrontations. Teamwork will benefit you more than any individual initiative. Make sure to double check any written communication.

LUCKY SIGN–A rose bunch

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may be now closer to your mission and can now take a breath of relief. The stars indicate a swift movement in money matters. You may also intend to upgrade your presentation skills.

LUCKY SIGN– A watch

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You love romanticising and it often leaves you stranded. You need to stay more realistic and objective in your expectations and action. A last minute advice may be relevant and timely.

LUCKY SIGN–Golden chain

