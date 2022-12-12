Horoscope Today, December 12 : Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19
A good day to clear past dues, filing and documentation. Watch out for mild infections or headaches. Try to keep yourself calm in situation of an argument.
LUCKY SIGN- A garden
TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20
The energies of the day indicate mixed feelings. This may keep you slightly confused and stationery. If someone asks for a loan, you can politely refuse. Walk a lot, it may be therapeutic for you.
LUCKY SIGN – Two feathers
GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21
Others may experience your emotional side today, even if you’re strong from within. A few negotiation tactics will be needed to strike a balance. A colleague might ask for financial help, it might be genuine.
LUCKY SIGN- Pebbles
CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22
Meeting or reconnecting with an old colleague is likely. The weather may not support your ambitious plans. If you’ve been planning to work on a cause, you may see the opportunity now.
LUCKY SIGN – A handmade paper
LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22
Guests may land up unannounced. It’s a day of sweet treats.
Some stuck finances may get cleared. Your support staff might bring up a grievance, do clear it on priority.
LUCKY SIGN – Pearls
VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22
The atmosphere at work appears to be conducive. Keep the paperwork in place, both at home and in office. You are sleep deprived, take care to get some quality sleep tonight.
LUCKY SIGN– Doorstep
LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23
Being caring does not make you weak. Put your strong points forward. It’s a great day to try a new recipe. Take extra care of your health condition.
LUCKY SIGN – A red scarf
SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21
Nightmares or bad dreams are just fears of the subconscious mind, do not take them seriously. A person visiting your family may attract your attention. Make the day count by following a fixed routine.
LUCKY SIGN – A brick wall
SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21
You’re being missed by someone close. Make time for your family today. An outing is on the cards towards the evening. A routine medical checkup may clear the prevailing doubts.
LUCKY SIGN – A neon sign
CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19
Old but a few disturbing memories are likely to rule the day. Check on your parents, they may be wanting to share a few things. Follow an old plan for a new approach.
LUCKY SIGN – A glass bottle
AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18
Your fears are now under control. You’re feeling grateful for what you’ve attained in the recent months. You are likely to get added responsibility at work, soon.
LUCKY SIGN – A banyan tree
PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20
You’re the emotional support system of your family, they need more time from you. A new contract is likely to get signed. Real estate professionals have a busy day.
LUCKY SIGN – A fleet of birds
